New dates for UEFA futsal competitions

Friday 20 March 2020

A revised calendar for UEFA's futsal national-team competitions and qualifiers.

In light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and the related travelling restrictions imposed by governments, a number of futsal tournaments and upcoming events have been rearranged.

These dates have been confirmed by the UEFA Executive Committee.

2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup

  • The play-offs have been rescheduled between 2 and 11 November 2020

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022

  • The qualifying round play-offs will take place between 2 and 11 November
  • The group stage and play-offs will be played between 6 December 2020 and 17 November 2021

UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO

  • The preliminary round will be played between 4 and 9 May 2021
  • The main round will be played between 19 and 24 October 2021
  • The finals will be played between 24 to 27 March 2022.

UEFA U-19 Futsal EURO

  • The final tournament will take place between 1 and 7 November 2021.
