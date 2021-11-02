UEFA.com works better on other browsers
U19 Futsal EURO preliminary round latest: Montenegro through

Tuesday 2 November 2021

Montenegro have won preliminary Group B to reach the main round with one other mini-tournament running until Saturday.

Montenegro beat Gibraltar in the opening game
Qualifying for the second UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship has kicked off with the preliminary round running until Saturday.

Seven of the 34 entrants play in the two mini-tournaments, including debutants Estonia, Wales and Gibraltar, who hosted the three-team Group B won by Montenegro. That success takes Montenegro into main round Group 1, and the team topping Group A will fill the last slot in Group 6 for the next stage, running from 15 to 20 March. The main round groups will decide the seven teams to join hosts and holders Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 3–10 September.

Preliminary round scores

Preliminary round groups

Group A (3–6 November): Andorra, San Marino (hosts), Estonia, Wales

Group B (1–3 November)
Through to main round: Montenegro
Also in group: North Macedonia, Gibraltar (hosts)

  • The two group winners progress to the main round.

Main round groups

2019 final: Croatia 1-6 Spain
Group 1: Netherlands, Turkey (hosts), Italy, Montenegro

Group 2: Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece

Group 3: Slovenia, France, Hungary, Serbia (hosts)

Group 4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 5: Russia, Slovakia﻿, Romania (hosts), Georgia

Group 6: Ukraine (hosts), Belgium, Moldova, Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 7: Croatia (hosts), Belarus, Latvia, Azerbaijan

  • The seven group winners join Spain in the finals.

Age limit

Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.

