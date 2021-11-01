U19 Futsal EURO qualifying starts with preliminary round

Qualifying for the second UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship has kicked off with the preliminary round running until Saturday.

Seven of the 34 entrants will play in the two mini-tournaments, including debutants Estonia, Wales and (hosting the three-team Group B) Gibraltar. The group winners will fill the last two slots in March's main round running from 15 to 20 March. Those groups will decide the seven teams to join hosts and holders Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 3–10 September.

Preliminary round groups

Group A (3–6 November): Andorra, San Marino (hosts), Estonia, Wales

Group B (1–3 November): North Macedonia, Montenegro, Gibraltar (hosts)

The two group winners progress to the main round.

Main round groups

2019 final: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Group 1: Netherlands, Turkey (hosts), Italy, Winner preliminary round Group B

Group 2: Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece

Group 3: Slovenia, France, Hungary, Serbia (hosts)

Group 4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 5: Russia, Slovakia﻿, Romania (hosts), Georgia

Group 6: Ukraine (hosts), Belgium, Moldova, Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 7: Croatia (hosts), Belarus, Latvia, Azerbaijan

The seven group winners join Spain in the finals.

Age limit

Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.