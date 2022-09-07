UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: All the results as Spain take title

Wednesday 7 September 2022

Spain took the title as hosts in Jaén just as they did in 2019 in Latvia.

Spain coach Albert Canillas is now a two-time winner
Spain retauned the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship after beating Portugal 6-2 after extra time in the final at Olivo Arena in Jaén.

To reach Thursday's semis, Spain and Ukraine were already through from Group A following the first two games and after a 2-2 draw, the hosts claimed first place on goal difference. Meanwhile, Portugal defeated Italy 6-1 to top Group B and Poland beat France 3-2 to seal second, completing the line-up for the semis on Thursday.

Three of the four semi-finalists also got that far in the first tournament in Riga three years ago; Ukraine pipping Croatia in Group A this time (having come back from 4-1 down to win 6-4 in the opening game) ensured there was not a complete repeat.

In the first semi-final, Portugal continued their perfect run with a 4-1 victory against Ukraine. Spain were then taken to extra time by Poland before beating them just as they had in 40 minutes in the 2019 semi-finals, the scoreline this time 5-2. And in the decider Spain went one better in extra time after again ending 2-2 in regulation.

Knockout phase

Saturday 10 September

Final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)


Final
Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

Thursday 8 September
Semi-finals
Portugal 4-1 Ukraine
Spain 5-2 Poland (aet)

Group stage

Semi-final highlights: Portugal 4-1 Ukraine

Wednesday 7 September
Group A: Croatia 8-0 Romania
Group B: Poland 3-2 France 
Group B: Italy 1-6 Portugal
Group A: Spain 2-2 Ukraine 

Monday 5 September
Group B: Italy 1-4 Poland 
Group A: Romania 2-5 Ukraine
Group B: Portugal 2-1 France
Group A: Croatia 1-11 Spain 

Semi-final highlights: Spain 5-2 Poland (aet)

Sunday 4 September
Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia 
Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal 
Group B: France 0-3 Italy
Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania

