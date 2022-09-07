UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Portugal into final

Portugal have reached Saturday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final at Olivo Arena in Jaén.

To reach Thursday's semis, Spain and Ukraine were already through from Group A following the first two games and after a 2-2 draw, the hosts claimed first place on goal difference. Meanwhile, Portugal defeated Italy 6-1 to top Group B and Poland beat France 3-2 to seal second, completing the line-up for the semis on Thursday.

Three of the four semi-finalists also got that far in the first tournament in Riga three years ago; Ukraine pipping Croatia in Group A this time (having come back from 4-1 down to win 6-4 in the opening game) ensured there was not a complete repeat.

In the first semi-final, Portugal continued their perfect run with a 4-1 victory against Ukraine. Spain meet Poland in a 2019 last-four rematch next.

Knockout phase

Thursday 8 September

Semi-finals

Portugal 4-1 Ukraine

Spain vs Poland (21:00)

Saturday 10 September

Final

Spain / Poland vs Portugal (19:00)

All times CET

Group stage



Highlights: Poland 3-2 France

Wednesday 7 September

Group A: Croatia 8-0 Romania

Group B: Poland 3-2 France

Group B: Italy 1-6 Portugal

Group A: Spain 2-2 Ukraine

Highlights: Italy 1-6 Portugal

Monday 5 September

Group B: Italy 1-4 Poland

Group A: Romania 2-5 Ukraine

Group B: Portugal 2-1 France

Group A: Croatia 1-11 Spain

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Ukraine

Sunday 4 September

Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia

Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal

Group B: France 0-3 Italy

Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania

Where to watch: TV/streams