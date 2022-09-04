UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Spain, Ukraine, Portugal, Italy win openers

Holders Spain, Ukraine, Portugal and Italy began with wins as the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén began on Sunday.

Meet the finalists

The action started with Ukraine coming from 4-1 down to beat 2019 runners-up Croatia 6-4 in Group A. Portugal beat fellow 2019 semi-finalists Poland 4-2 to begin Group B, followed by Italy defeating France 3-0. Neither of those sides made it in 2019; Spain's first Group A opponents Romania had a tough debut themselves as they lost 9-0 to the hosts.

The group fixtures continue on Monday, with the games including a 2019 final rematch between Spain and Croatia, and potentially all four semi-final slots being decided, before the group stage concludes on Wednesday, The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on Thursday, with the decider to be held on Saturday.

Finals groups Group A: Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine, Croatia, Romania

Group B: Poland, France, Italy, Portugal

Group stage



Highlights: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia

Sunday 4 September

Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia

Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal

Group B: France 0-3 Italy

Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania

Highlights: Poland 2-4 Portugal

Monday 5 September

Group B: Italy vs Poland (13:30)

Group A: Romania vs Ukraine (16:00)

Group B: Portugal vs France (18:30)

Group A: Croatia vs Spain (21:00)

Highlights: France 0-3 Italy

Wednesday 7 September

Group A: Croatia vs Romania (13:30)

Group B: Poland vs France (16:00)

Group B: Italy vs Portugal (18:30)

Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)

Where to watch: TV/streams

Knockout phase

Highlights: Spain 9-0 Romania

Thursday 8 September

Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (18:00 or 21:00)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)



Saturday 10 September

Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)

All times CET