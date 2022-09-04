UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO schedule: All the matches

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén are in progress with hosts Spain beginning their title defence against Romania later today.

Meet the finalists

That will be the last game on a day when all eight teams begin their campaign. The action started with Ukraine coming from 4-1 down to beat 2019 runners-up Croatia 6-4 in Group A. Portugal beat fellow 2019 semi-finalists Poland 4-2 begin Group B, now followed by a game between two teams that did not make the first tournament in Riga, France and Italy. Spain's first Group A opponents Romania are the other finals debutants.

The group fixtures continue the following day, with the games including a 2019 final rematch between Spain and Croatia, before the group stage concludes on Wednesday 7 September, The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on Thursday 8 September, with the decider to be held on Saturday 10 September.

Finals groups Group A: Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine, Croatia, Romania

Group B: Poland, France, Italy, Portugal

Group stage



Sunday 4 September

Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia

Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal

Group B: France vs Italy (18:30)

Group A: Spain vs Romania (21:00)

Monday 5 September

Group B: Italy vs Poland (13:30)

Group A: Romania vs Ukraine (16:00)

Group B: Portugal vs France (18:30)

Group A: Croatia vs Spain (21:00)

Wednesday 7 September

Group A: Croatia vs Romania (13:30)

Group B: Poland vs France (16:00)

Group B: Italy vs Portugal (18:30)

Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)

Where to watch: TV/streams

Knockout phase

2019 final highlights: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Thursday 8 September

Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (18:00 or 21:00)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)



Saturday 10 September

Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)

All times CET