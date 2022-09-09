Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Spain vs Portugal
Friday 9 September 2022
Hosts and holders Spain take on Portugal for the title on Saturday at Olivo Arena, Jaén.
Saturday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final is between hosts Spain and Portugal.
Group B winners Portugal, who got the maximum nine points, then beat Ukraine 4-1 in their semi-final. Spain, who finished above Ukraine on goal difference in Group A, saw off Poland in the last four just as on their way to victory at Riga 2019, though this time it took extra time before they won 5-2.
We introduce the contenders with Spain attempting to retain the title on home ground.
Knockout games
Saturday:
Final
Spain vs Portugal (19:00 CET)
Thursday:
Semi-finals
Portugal 4-1 Ukraine
Spain 5-2 Poland (aet)
Portugal
Road to the semi-finals
Main round Group 2 winners (Vila do Conde, Portugal): W16-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Greece, W5-3 vs Czech Republic
Final tournament Group B winners: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy
Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine
Finals top scorer: Diogo Furtado 4
2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia
- Portugal hope to match Spain's perfect run of eight victories from 2019 and have already got a record goal tally, including qualifying, of 43 for the campaign.
Spain (hosts/holders)
Road to the semi-finals
Final tournament Group A winners: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland
Finals top scorer: Nicolás Marrón 5
2019 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
Final: W6-1 vs Croatia
- Secured a competition-record win on Matchday 1, and broke it a day later. Now have 27 goals in these finals, three more than in the whole of their victorious 2019 Riga campaign.