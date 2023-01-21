Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round: England, Kosovo, Montenegro through

England, Kosovo and Montenegro topped the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship preliminary round groups to complete the line-up for March's main round.

In all, 36 teams have entered the third edition, with 35 competing to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, scheduled from 3–10 September 2023. Spain won the first two editions in 2019 (beating Croatia in the final) and 2022, with the competition now returning to its regular schedule after the second edition was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holders Spain – aiming for a third straight title – are among the 25 nations entering directly in the main round, the line-up now competed by England, Kosovo and Montenegro. The draw has already been made and the seven group winners will progress to the finals to join Croatia.

Results

Group A

Through to main round: England

Also in group: Malta, Lithuania (hosts), Estonia

England beat Malta and Estonia to go through with a game to spare. They then defeated Lithuania in a meeting of two teams returning having entered the initial 2019 edition.

Malta ended their debut campaign on a high with victory against Estonia to finish second.

Group B

Through to main round: Montenegro

Also in group: Gibraltar (hosts), San Marino

Montenegro went through a group staged by Gibraltar for the second edition running, each time clinching first place with a win against the host nation on the last day.

Group C

Through to main round: Kosovo

Also in group: Germany, North Macedonia (hosts)

Germany, on debut, drew both their games 3-3 before Kosovo (returning having competed in 2019) came back from 2-0 down to beat North Macedonia 6-3 and reach the main round for the first time.

Main round groups (21–26 March)

Group 1: Poland, Slovenia, Moldova (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 2: Ukraine, Romania, Serbia (hosts), Montenegro

Group 3: Portugal (hosts), Slovakia, Belarus, Kosovo

Group 4: Belgium, Finland, Latvia (hosts), Georgia

Group 5: France, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Greece, Azerbaijan

Group 6: Spain (holders), Netherlands (hosts), Hungary, Andorra

Group 7: Italy (hosts), Türkiye, Czechia, England