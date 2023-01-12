Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round starts Wednesday

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship preliminary round kicks off the 2023 competition, running from 18 to 21 January.

In all, 36 teams have entered the third edition, with 35 competing to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, scheduled from 3–10 September 2023. Spain won the first two editions in 2019 (beating Croatia in the final) and 2022, with the competition now returning to its regular schedule after the second edition was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holders Spain – aiming for a third straight title – are among the 25 nations entering directly in March's main round, which has already been drawn. The other ten, including debutants Germany and Malta, take part in the preliminary round, competing for the last three main round spots.

Matches

Group A (18–21 January): England, Lithuania (hosts), Estonia, Malta

Group B (19–21 January): Montenegro, San Marino, Gibraltar (hosts)

Group C (19– 21 January): North Macedonia (hosts), Kosovo, Germany

Group winners progress to the main round.

Germany and Malta are making their debut.

England, Kosovo and Lithuania return after taking part in qualifying for the inaugural 2019 edition.

Main round groups (21–26 March)

Group 1: Poland, Slovenia, Moldova (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 2: Ukraine, Romania, Serbia (hosts), Winners preliminary round Group B

Group 3: Portugal (hosts), Slovakia, Belarus, Winners preliminary round Group C

Group 4: Belgium, Finland, Latvia (hosts), Georgia

Group 5: France, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Greece, Azerbaijan

Group 6 (hosts tbc): Spain (holders), Netherlands, Hungary, Andorra

Group 7: Italy (hosts), Türkiye, Czechia, Winners preliminary round Group A