Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 main round latest: Portugal qualify

Portugal are the first team through from the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round to join hosts Croatia in the finals with the other six teams to be decided on Saturday.

In all, 36 teams entered the third edition, with 35 competing to join Croatia in the finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, scheduled from 3–10 September. Spain won the first two editions in 2019 (beating Croatia in the final) and 2022, with the competition now returning to its regular schedule after the second edition was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spain are among the 25 nations who entered directly in the main round, joined by January's preliminary round winners England, Kosovo and Montenegro. The teams topping each of the seven main round mini-tournaments will progress to the finals alongside Croatia.

Main round matches

Group 1 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SVN Slovenia Playing now 2 1 1 0 12 1 11 4 POL Poland Playing now 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4 KAZ Kazakhstan Playing now 2 1 0 1 7 5 2 3 MDA Moldova Playing now 2 0 0 2 2 16 -14 0

Slovenia equalised late for a 1-1 draw with Poland, who they lead on goal difference, one point ahead of hosts Moldova (who face Poland on Saturday).

Poland have reached the semi-finals in both previous editions.

Kazakhstan lost to Poland in both previous main rounds, and again this year.

Group 2 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts UKR Ukraine Playing now 2 2 0 0 19 4 15 6 SRB Serbia Playing now 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6 ROU Romania Playing now 2 0 0 2 4 13 -9 0 MNE Montenegro Playing now 2 0 0 2 2 15 -13 0

Ukraine and hosts Serbia are both on six points going into their Saturday decider. Ukraine lead on goal difference.

Ukraine have qualified for both past editions, reaching the 2022 semi-finals.

Romania also competed at the 2022 finals, losing 5-2 to Ukraine in their group, taking their opponents through at their expense with a game to spare. Ukraine also beat Romania 5-4 in the 2019 main round to clinch qualification a match early.

Ukraine won their first two games FSS

Group 3 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts POR Portugal Playing now 2 2 0 0 16 4 12 6 KOS Kosovo Playing now 2 1 0 1 11 8 3 3 BLR Belarus Playing now 2 1 0 1 5 12 -7 3 SVK Slovakia Playing now 2 0 0 2 4 12 -8 0

Portugal followed their opening win against Belarus by defeating Kosovo on Friday, enough to take them through regardless of Sunday's result against hosts Slovakia.

Portugal were runners-up in 2022 and semi-finalists in 2019.

Kosovo were in the main round for the first time.

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts LVA Latvia Playing now 2 1 1 0 7 3 4 4 FIN Finland Playing now 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4 BEL Belgium Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 GEO Georgia Playing now 2 0 0 2 2 8 -6 0

Hosts Latvia lead Finland on goal difference with Belgium (who face Latvia on Saturday) one point behind.

Latvia competed in the 2019 finals as hosts.

Finland missed out on the 2022 finals in a three-way head-to-head tie-break behind Poland.

Group 5 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 2 2 0 0 13 1 12 6 BIH Bosnia-Herzegovina Playing now 2 2 0 0 7 2 5 6 AZE Azerbaijan Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 9 -8 0 GRE Greece Playing now 2 0 0 2 2 11 -9 0

France lead hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina on goal difference ahead of their Saturday decider.

France qualified for the 2022 finals.

Bosnia and Herzegovina were second in the three-way tie-break in 2022 qualifying that took Poland through and also eliminated Finland.

Group 6 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 2 1 1 0 6 1 5 4 HUN Hungary Playing now 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4 NED Netherlands Playing now 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 3 AND Andorra Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 10 -9 0

Spain needed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Hungary (the first time they had failed to win a U19 Futsal EURO qualifier) and stay top on goal difference, one point ahead of the holders' last opponents, hosts Netherlands.

Spain have won both previous editions and never lost a U19 Futsal EURO match. Adrián Tapias was in the 2022 finals squad and is captaining the team in the main roud.

The Netherlands qualified in 2019, losing 5-0 to Spain in their group. Spain had already beaten Hungary 3-0 in the main round.

Netherlands will face Spain on Saturday KNVB

Group 7 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ITA Italy Playing now 2 1 1 0 5 2 3 4 CZE Czechia Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1 3 TUR Türkiye Playing now 2 1 0 1 8 6 2 3 ENG England Playing now 2 0 1 1 4 8 -4 1

Hosts Italy went a point clear on Thursday but it would have been three had England not levelled to make it 2-2 with four seconds left. Czechia beat Italy's Saturday opponents Türkiye on Thursday.

Italy qualified in 2022, finishing ahead of Türkiye in the main round thanks to a 5-3 win against the then mini-tournament hosts.

England returned in this edition having competed in 2019, when they beat Italy 2-1 in the main round.