Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 main round groups set

The seven groups for the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round run from Wednesday, deciding Croatia's seven finals opponents.

In all, 36 teams entered the third edition, with 35 competing to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, scheduled from 3–10 September. Spain won the first two editions in 2019 (beating Croatia in the final) and 2022, with the competition now returning to its regular schedule after the second edition was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spain are among the 25 nations entering directly in the main round, now joined by January's preliminary round winners England, Kosovo and Montenegro. The teams topping each of the seven main round mini-tournaments will progress to the finals alongside Croatia.

Main round matches

Group 1 (22–25 March): Poland, Slovenia, Moldova (hosts), Kazakhstan

Poland have reached the semi-finals in both previous editions.

Kazakhstan lost to Poland in both previous main rounds.

Group 2 (22–25 March): Ukraine, Romania, Serbia (hosts), Montenegro

Ukraine have qualified for both past editions, reaching the 2022 semi-finals.

Romania also competed at the 2022 finals, losing 5-2 to Ukraine in their group, taking their opponents through at their expense with a game to spare. Ukraine also beat Romania 5-4 in the 2019 main round to clinch qualification a match early.

Group 3 (23–26 March): Portugal (hosts), Slovakia, Belarus, Kosovo

Portugal were runners-up in 2022 and semi-finalists in 2019.

Kosovo are in the main round for the first time.

Group 4 (22–25 March): Belgium, Finland, Latvia (hosts), Georgia

Latvia competed in the 2019 finals as hosts.

Finland missed out on the 2022 finals in a three-way head-to-head tie-break behind Poland.

Group 5 (22–25 March): France, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Greece, Azerbaijan

France qualified for the 2022 finals.

Bosnia and Herzegovina were second in the three-way tie-break in 2022 qualifying that took Poland through and also eliminated Finland.

Group 6 (22–25 March): Spain (holders), Netherlands (hosts), Hungary, Andorra

Spain have won both previous editions and never lost a U19 Futsal EURO match. Adrián Tapias and Juan José remain eligible from the 2022 finals squad.

The Netherlands qualified in 2019, losing 5-0 to Spain in their group. Spain had already beaten Hungary 3-0 in the main round.

Group 7 (22–25 March): Italy (hosts), Türkiye, Czechia, England