Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Croatia, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
Monday, March 27, 2023
Article summary
Hosts Croatia are joined by Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, holders Spain and Ukraine in Poreč from 3 to 10 September.
Article top media content
Article body
Eight teams will compete in the third UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship running from 3–10 September at Žatika Arena in Poreč, with March's seven main round winners joining hosts Croatia.
We introduce the contenders with Spain attempting to make it three titles in three editions and two first-time qualifiers in the shape of Finland and Slovenia. The draw, at a date to be confirmed, will split the teams into two groups of four, with the top pair in each progressing to the semi-finals.
Final tournament contenders
Croatia (hosts), Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain (holders), Ukraine
Croatia (hosts)
How they qualified
Hosts
2022 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: L4-6 vs Ukraine, L1-11 vs Spain, W8-0 vs Romania
2019 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: L0-3 vs Spain, W6-0 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: W2-2, 3-2pens vs Portugal
Final: L1-6 vs Spain
Finland
How they qualified
Main round Group 4 winners (Jelgava, Latvia): D3-3 vs Latvia, W1-0 vs Belgium, W7-2 vs Georgia
Qualifying top scorer: Eeli Tuominen 3
2022 final tournament: Did not qualify
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
France
How they qualified
Main round Group 5 winners (Siroki Brijeg, Bosnia and Herzegovina): W5-0 vs Azerbaijan, W8-1 vs Greece, W4-3 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Qualifying top scorer: Mamady Kouyate 6
2022 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: L0-3 vs Italy, L1-2 vs Portugal, L2-3 vs Poland
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
Italy
How they qualified
Main round Group 7 winners (Policoro, Italy): W3-0 vs Czechia, D2-2 vs England, W4-2 vs Türkiye
Qualifying top scorers: Tommaso Grosso, Giulio Perazzetta 3
2019 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W3-0 vs France, L1-4 vs Poland, L1-6 vs Portugal
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
Portugal
How they qualified
Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): W9-0 vs Belarus, W7-4 vs Kosovo, W9-0 vs Slovakia
Qualifying top scorer: Diogo Silva 6
2022 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy
Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine
Final: L2-6aet vs Spain
2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia
Slovenia
How they qualified
Main round Group 1 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W11-1 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Kazakhstan
Qualifying top scorer: Alen Ruis 6
2022 final tournament: Did not qualify
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
Spain (holders)
How they qualified
Main round Group 6 winners (Almelo, Netherlands): W5-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Hungary, W6-1 vs Netherlands
Qualifying top scorer: Gonzalo 4
2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)
Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland
Final: W6-2aet vs Croatia
2019 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
Final: W6-1 vs Croatia
Ukraine
How they qualified
Main round Group 2 winners (Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia): W12-1 vs Montenegro, W7-3 vs Romania, W4-2 vs Serbia
Qualifying top scorer: Maksym Malynovskyi 4
2022 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-4 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain
Semi-finals: L1-4 vs Portugal
2019 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia