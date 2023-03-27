Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Croatia, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Eight teams will compete in the third UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship running from 3–10 September at Žatika Arena in Poreč, with March's seven main round winners joining hosts Croatia.

We introduce the contenders with Spain attempting to make it three titles in three editions and two first-time qualifiers in the shape of Finland and Slovenia. The draw, at a date to be confirmed, will split the teams into two groups of four, with the top pair in each progressing to the semi-finals.

Final tournament contenders Croatia (hosts), Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain (holders), Ukraine

How they qualified

Hosts

2022 final tournament: Group stage

Group stage: L4-6 vs Ukraine, L1-11 vs Spain, W8-0 vs Romania

2019 final tournament: Runners-up

Group stage: L0-3 vs Spain, W6-0 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Ukraine

Semi-finals: W2-2, 3-2pens vs Portugal

Final: L1-6 vs Spain

2022 group highlights: Croatia 8-0 Romania

How they qualified

Main round Group 4 winners (Jelgava, Latvia): D3-3 vs Latvia, W1-0 vs Belgium, W7-2 vs Georgia

Qualifying top scorer: Eeli Tuominen 3

2022 final tournament: Did not qualify



2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

How they qualified

Main round Group 5 winners (Siroki Brijeg, Bosnia and Herzegovina): W5-0 vs Azerbaijan, W8-1 vs Greece, W4-3 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qualifying top scorer: Mamady Kouyate 6

2022 final tournament: Group stage

Group stage: L0-3 vs Italy, L1-2 vs Portugal, L2-3 vs Poland

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

How they qualified

Main round Group 7 winners (Policoro, Italy): W3-0 vs Czechia, D2-2 vs England, W4-2 vs Türkiye

Qualifying top scorers: Tommaso Grosso, Giulio Perazzetta 3

2019 final tournament: Group stage

Group stage: W3-0 vs France, L1-4 vs Poland, L1-6 vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

2022 group highlights: France 0-3 Italy

How they qualified

Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): W9-0 vs Belarus, W7-4 vs Kosovo, W9-0 vs Slovakia

Qualifying top scorer: Diogo Silva 6

2022 final tournament: Runners-up

Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy

Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine

Final: L2-6aet vs Spain

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia

Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia

2022 semi-final highlights: Portugal 4-1 Ukraine

How they qualified

Main round Group 1 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W11-1 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Kazakhstan

Qualifying top scorer: Alen Ruis 6

2022 final tournament: Did not qualify



2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

How they qualified

Main round Group 6 winners (Almelo, Netherlands): W5-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Hungary, W6-1 vs Netherlands

Qualifying top scorer: Gonzalo 4

2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)

Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine

Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland

Final: W6-2aet vs Croatia

2019 final tournament: Winners

Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands

Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland

Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

2022 final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

How they qualified

Main round Group 2 winners (Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia): W12-1 vs Montenegro, W7-3 vs Romania, W4-2 vs Serbia

Qualifying top scorer: Maksym Malynovskyi 4

2022 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W6-4 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain

Semi-finals: L1-4 vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Group stage

Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia

2022 group highlights: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia

