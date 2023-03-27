UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Croatia, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Monday, March 27, 2023

Hosts Croatia are joined by Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, holders Spain and Ukraine in Poreč from 3 to 10 September.

Croatia, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Ukraine will compete for the title
Croatia, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Ukraine will compete for the title

Eight teams will compete in the third UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship running from 3–10 September at Žatika Arena in Poreč, with March's seven main round winners joining hosts Croatia.

We introduce the contenders with Spain attempting to make it three titles in three editions and two first-time qualifiers in the shape of Finland and Slovenia. The draw, at a date to be confirmed, will split the teams into two groups of four, with the top pair in each progressing to the semi-finals.

Final tournament contenders

Croatia (hosts), Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain (holders), Ukraine

Croatia (hosts)

How they qualified
Hosts

2022 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: L4-6 vs Ukraine, L1-11 vs Spain, W8-0 vs Romania

2019 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: L0-3 vs Spain, W6-0 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: W2-2, 3-2pens vs Portugal
Final: L1-6 vs Spain

2022 group highlights: Croatia 8-0 Romania

Finland

How they qualified
Main round Group 4 winners (Jelgava, Latvia): D3-3 vs Latvia, W1-0 vs Belgium, W7-2 vs Georgia

Qualifying top scorer: Eeli Tuominen 3

2022 final tournament: Did not qualify

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

France

How they qualified
Main round Group 5 winners (Siroki Brijeg, Bosnia and Herzegovina): W5-0 vs Azerbaijan, W8-1 vs Greece, W4-3 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qualifying top scorer: Mamady Kouyate 6

2022 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: L0-3 vs Italy, L1-2 vs Portugal, L2-3 vs Poland

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Italy

How they qualified
Main round Group 7 winners (Policoro, Italy): W3-0 vs Czechia, D2-2 vs England, W4-2 vs Türkiye

Qualifying top scorers: Tommaso Grosso, Giulio Perazzetta 3

2019 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W3-0 vs France, L1-4 vs Poland, L1-6 vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

2022 group highlights: France 0-3 Italy

Portugal

How they qualified
Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): W9-0 vs Belarus, W7-4 vs Kosovo, W9-0 vs Slovakia

Qualifying top scorer: Diogo Silva 6

2022 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy
Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine
Final: L2-6aet vs Spain

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia

2022 semi-final highlights: Portugal 4-1 Ukraine

Slovenia

How they qualified
Main round Group 1 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W11-1 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Kazakhstan

Qualifying top scorer: Alen Ruis 6

2022 final tournament: Did not qualify

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Spain (holders)

How they qualified
Main round Group 6 winners (Almelo, Netherlands): W5-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Hungary, W6-1 vs Netherlands

Qualifying top scorer: Gonzalo 4

2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)
Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland
Final: W6-2aet vs Croatia

2019 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

2022 final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

Ukraine

How they qualified
Main round Group 2 winners (Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia): W12-1 vs Montenegro, W7-3 vs Romania, W4-2 vs Serbia

Qualifying top scorer: Maksym Malynovskyi 4

2022 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-4 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain
Semi-finals: L1-4 vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia

2022 group highlights: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia
