Where to watch U19 Futsal EURO: TV, streaming

Under-19 Futsal EURO rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.

Official Under-19 Futsal EURO broadcast partners

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting Under-19 Futsal EURO. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: TVE

Armenia: Public TV Armenia

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: Public TV Azerbaijan

Belgium: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub Balkans

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: Sportklub Balkans

Cyprus: CyBC

Czechia: Česká televize

Denmark: DKDR Sport

Estonia: ERR

Faroe Islands: DKDR Sport

Finland: YLE

Georgia: GPB

Greece: ERT Greece

Greenland: DKDR Sport

Hungary: MTVA Hungary

Iceland: RÚV

Israel: KAN

Italy: RAI

Kazakhstan: KZTV

Kosovo: RTK Kosovo

Latvia: LT

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: RTBF, VRT

Malta: PBS

Moldova: TVR

Montenegro: Sportklub Balkans

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: Sportklub Balkans

Norway: NRK, TV2-N

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP Portugal

Republic of Ireland: RTE

Romania: TVR

San Marino: RAI

Serbia: Sportklub Balkans

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Slovenia: Sportklub Balkans

Spain: TVE

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRG SSR

Türkiye: TRT

Ukraine:﻿ PBC Ukraine

United Kingdom: BBC

Vatican City: RAI

Outside Europe

Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Republic of Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo: New World TV

United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): TUDN (Univision)

All information subject to change.