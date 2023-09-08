UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO fixtures and results
Friday, September 8, 2023
The full story of Poreč 2023.
Portugal will face Spain in Sunday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final at Žatika Arena, Poreč.
In Group A, Portugal beat holders Spain 5-3 in their opener – a rematch of the 2022 final – and then overcame France 5-1 to ensure progress to a third straight semi. Hosts Croatia, who were denied in the final seconds against France in a 6-6 draw, then came back from three down to hold Spain 3-3. Spain's 5-2 victory over France on Wednesday was enough to take the defending champions through, as Croatia then lost 4-3 to Portugal.
Ukraine's 7-4 win against Finland ensured their progress, having lost 2-1 to Italy but beaten Slovenia 4-2. Italy also won 5-0 against Finland (who lost all three matches) but were beaten 4-2 by Slovenia, who go through in second behind Ukraine.
Portugal edged Slovenia 3-2 in the first semi-final on Friday, twice conceding equalisers before their late winner. It was also 3-2 as Spain defeated Ukraine to set up a rematch of the 2022 final with their neighbours (as well as their Matchday 1 meeting here).
Knockout phase
Sunday 10 September
Final
Portugal vs Spain (20:30 CET)
Friday 8 September
Semi-finals
Portugal 3-2 Slovenia
Ukraine 2-3 Spain
Group stage
Wednesday 6 September
Group B: Ukraine 7-4 Finland
Group B: Slovenia 4-2 Italy
Group A: Spain 5-2 France
Group A: Croatia 3-4 Portugal
Monday 4 September
Group B: Slovenia 2-4 Ukraine
Group B: Italy 5-0 Finland
Group A: France 1-5 Portugal
Group A: Spain 3-3 Croatia
Sunday 3 September
Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia
Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy
Group A: Portugal 5-3 Spain
Group A: Croatia 6-6 France