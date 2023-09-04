UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO fixtures and results

Italy have opened up a three-point lead in UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship Group B with the second set of Group A games to come at Žatika Arena, Poreč.

Italy beat Ukraine 2-1 on Sunday and followed that up today with a 5-0 defeat of Finland. Slovenia, who won their opener against Finland, lost 4-2 to Ukraine, Maksym Malynovskyi getting a hat-trick to move on to four for the finals.

Group A continues later. On Sunday, Spain's record of not losing any of their previous 16 U19 Futsal EURO matches, including qualifying, ended as they lost 5-3 to their 2022 final victims Portugal.

but despite going 2-0 up against Portugal, they eventually slipped to defeat in a rematch of the 2022 final. Portugal battled back to lead 3-2, and although Juanico equalised with a record-equalling fifth finals goal, Tomás Colaço and Pedro Santos won it 5-3 for Portugal late on. Hosts Croatia drew 6-6 with France, who equalised with 1.7 seconds left. Portugal face France (knowing a win would take them through) and Croatia take on Spain this evening.

Each section ends on Wednesday, with the leading pair in each group progressing to the semi-finals two days later. The final will be held on Sunday.

Group stage



Sunday 3 September

Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia

Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy

Group A: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Group A: Croatia 6-6 France

Monday 4 September

Group B: Slovenia 2-4 Ukraine

Group B: Italy 5-0 Finland

Group A: France vs Portugal (18:00)

Group A: Spain vs Croatia (20:30)

Wednesday 6 September

Group B: Ukraine vs Finland (13:00)

Group B: Slovenia vs Italy (15:30)

Group A: Spain vs France (18:00)

Group A: Croatia vs Portugal (20:30)

Knockout phase

Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A



Order of semi-finals (at 17:30 and 20:30) to be decided after conclusion of group stage

Sunday 10 September

Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF 2 (20:30)