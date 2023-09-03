UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO fixtures and results

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals kicked off with some dramatic encounters at Žatika Arena, Poreč, with Portugal edging holders Spain in a Group A thriller while Croatia drew a remarkable game 6-6 with France and both Slovenia and Italy triumphed in Group B.

Spain had not lost any of their previous 16 U19 Futsal EURO matches, including qualifying, but despite going 2-0 up against Portugal, they eventually slipped to defeat in a rematch of the 2022 final. Portugal battled back to lead 3-2, and although Juanico equalised with a record-equalling fifth finals goal, Tomás Colaço and Pedro Santos won it 5-3 for Portugal late on.

The other Group A game was just as gripping as France took an early 2-0 lead only for Duje Dragičević to strike twice in the seventh minute before completing his hat-trick from a penalty early in the second half. After France then edged back in front, Croatia surged into a 6-4 lead, but two late strikes – the last an own goal with 1.7 second left – made it 6-6.

In Group B, Slovenia defeated fellow finals debutants Finland 4-2 after having led by four goals at one point. Italy then eked out a 2-1 victory against 2022 semi-finalists Ukraine, though Maksym Malynovskyi's consolation made him the first player to score in multiple U19 Futsal EURO final tournaments, a feat later emulated by Juanico and Dragičević.

Both groups continue on Monday, when Croatia will conclude the action against Spain. Each section ends on Wednesday, with the leading pair in each group progressing to the semi-finals two days later. The final will be held on 10 September.

Group stage



Sunday 3 September

Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia

Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy

Group A: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Group A: Croatia 6-6 France

Monday 4 September

Group B: Slovenia vs Ukraine (13:00)

Group B: Italy vs Finland (15:30)

Group A: France vs Portugal (18:00)

Group A: Spain vs Croatia (20:30)

Wednesday 6 September

Group B: Ukraine vs Finland (13:00)

Group B: Slovenia vs Italy (15:30)

Group A: Spain vs France (18:00)

Group A: Croatia vs Portugal (20:30)

Knockout phase

Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A



Order of semi-finals (at 17:30 and 20:30) to be decided after conclusion of group stage

Sunday 10 September

Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF 2 (20:30)