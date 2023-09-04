UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO fixtures and results

Portugal have booked a UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship spot as Group A winners with a game to spare and Italy have opened up a three-point lead in Group B at Žatika Arena, Poreč after Monday's action.

Portugal beat holders Spain 5-3 in their opener, a rematch of the 2022 final, and then overcame France 5-1 to ensure progress to a third straight semi. Croatia, who were denied in the last seconds against France in a 6-6 draw, then came back from three down to hold Spain 3-3. Portugal are confirmed as Group A winners with Croatia a point ahead of Spain and France.

Italy beat Ukraine 2-1 on Sunday and followed that up today with a 5-0 defeat of Finland. Slovenia, who won their opener against Finland, lost 4-2 to Ukraine, Maksym Malynovskyi getting a hat-trick to move on to four for the finals.

Each section ends on Wednesday, with the leading pair in each group progressing to the semi-finals two days later. The final will be held on Sunday.

Group stage



Sunday 3 September

Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia

Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy

Group A: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Group A: Croatia 6-6 France

Monday 4 September

Group B: Slovenia 2-4 Ukraine

Group B: Italy 5-0 Finland

Group A: France 1-5 Portugal

Group A: Spain 3-3 Croatia

Wednesday 6 September

Group B: Ukraine vs Finland (13:00)

Group B: Slovenia vs Italy (15:30)

Group A: Spain vs France (18:00)

Group A: Croatia vs Portugal (20:30)

Knockout phase

Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

SF1: Portugal vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A



Order of semi-finals (at 17:30 and 20:30) to be decided after conclusion of group stage

Sunday 10 September

Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF 2 (20:30)