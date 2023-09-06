UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO fixtures and results

Portugal, Slovenia and Ukraine are into Friday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals with holders Spain or hosts Croatia to join them at Žatika Arena, Poreč today.

Live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

In Group A, Portugal beat holders Spain 5-3 in their opener, a rematch of the 2022 final, and then overcame France 5-1 to ensure progress to a third straight semi. Croatia, who were denied in the last seconds against France in a 6-6 draw, then came back from three down to hold Spain 3-3. Spain beat France 5-2 today so will be through unless Croatia pip them by defeating group winners Portugal.

Highlights: Spain 3-3 Croatia

Ukraine's 7-4 win against Finland ensured their progress, having lost 2-1 to Italy but beaten Slovenia 4-2. Italy also won 5-0 against Finland (who are out having lost all three matches) but lost 4-2 to Slovenia, who go through in second behind Ukraine.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage



Highlights: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Sunday 3 September

Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia

Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy

Group A: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Group A: Croatia 6-6 France

Highlights: Croatia 6-6 France

Monday 4 September

Group B: Slovenia 2-4 Ukraine

Group B: Italy 5-0 Finland

Group A: France 1-5 Portugal

Group A: Spain 3-3 Croatia

Highlights: France 1-5 Portugal

Wednesday 6 September

Group B: Ukraine 7-4 Finland

Group B: Slovenia 4-2 Italy

Group A: Spain 5-2 France

Group A: Croatia vs Portugal (20:30)

Permutations Group A: Portugal are through as group winners. Croatia will go through if they win. Spain will go through if Croatia do not win. France are out.

Knockout phase

Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

SF1: Portugal vs Slovenia

SF2: Ukraine vs Runners-up Group A



Order of semi-finals (at 17:30 and 20:30) to be decided after conclusion of group stage

Sunday 10 September

Final

Portugal / Slovenia vs Winners SF 2 (20:30)