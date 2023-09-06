UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO fixtures and results
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Portugal, Slovenia and Ukraine are into the semi-finals with Spain or Croatia to join them.
Portugal, Slovenia and Ukraine are into Friday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals with holders Spain or hosts Croatia to join them at Žatika Arena, Poreč today.
In Group A, Portugal beat holders Spain 5-3 in their opener, a rematch of the 2022 final, and then overcame France 5-1 to ensure progress to a third straight semi. Croatia, who were denied in the last seconds against France in a 6-6 draw, then came back from three down to hold Spain 3-3. Spain beat France 5-2 today so will be through unless Croatia pip them by defeating group winners Portugal.
Ukraine's 7-4 win against Finland ensured their progress, having lost 2-1 to Italy but beaten Slovenia 4-2. Italy also won 5-0 against Finland (who are out having lost all three matches) but lost 4-2 to Slovenia, who go through in second behind Ukraine.
Group stage
Sunday 3 September
Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia
Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy
Group A: Portugal 5-3 Spain
Group A: Croatia 6-6 France
Monday 4 September
Group B: Slovenia 2-4 Ukraine
Group B: Italy 5-0 Finland
Group A: France 1-5 Portugal
Group A: Spain 3-3 Croatia
Wednesday 6 September
Group B: Ukraine 7-4 Finland
Group B: Slovenia 4-2 Italy
Group A: Spain 5-2 France
Group A: Croatia vs Portugal (20:30)
Permutations
Group A:
Portugal are through as group winners.
Croatia will go through if they win.
Spain will go through if Croatia do not win.
France are out.
Knockout phase
Friday 8 September
Semi-finals
SF1: Portugal vs Slovenia
SF2: Ukraine vs Runners-up Group A
Order of semi-finals (at 17:30 and 20:30) to be decided after conclusion of group stage
Sunday 10 September
Final
Portugal / Slovenia vs Winners SF 2 (20:30)