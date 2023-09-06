UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO fixtures and results

Portugal will face Slovenia and Ukraine take on holders Spain in Friday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals after the conclusion of the group stage at Žatika Arena, Poreč.

In Group A, Portugal beat holders Spain 5-3 in their opener – a rematch of the 2022 final – and then overcame France 5-1 to ensure progress to a third straight semi. Hosts Croatia, who were denied in the final seconds against France in a 6-6 draw, then came back from three down to hold Spain 3-3. Spain's 5-2 victory over France on Wednesday was enough to take the defending champions through, as Croatia then lost 4-3 to Portugal.

Ukraine's 7-4 win against Finland ensured their progress, having lost 2-1 to Italy but beaten Slovenia 4-2. Italy also won 5-0 against Finland (who lost all three matches) but were beaten 4-2 by Slovenia, who go through in second behind Ukraine.

The winners of Friday's semi-finals will face off for the title on Sunday.

Knockout phase

Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

Portugal vs Slovenia (17:30 CET)

Ukraine vs Spain (20:30 CET)

Sunday 10 September

Final

Portugal / Slovenia vs Ukraine / Spain (20:30 CET)

Group stage



Sunday 3 September

Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia

Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy

Group A: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Group A: Croatia 6-6 France

Monday 4 September

Group B: Slovenia 2-4 Ukraine

Group B: Italy 5-0 Finland

Group A: France 1-5 Portugal

Group A: Spain 3-3 Croatia

Wednesday 6 September

Group B: Ukraine 7-4 Finland

Group B: Slovenia 4-2 Italy

Group A: Spain 5-2 France

Group A: Croatia 3-4 Portugal