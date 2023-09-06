UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO fixtures and results

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Ukraine, Spain and Slovenia won on Wednesday to join Portugal in Friday's semi-finals.

Ukraine are into their second straight semi-final
Ukraine are into their second straight semi-final UEFA via Sportsfile

Portugal will face Slovenia and Ukraine take on holders Spain in Friday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals after the conclusion of the group stage at Žatika Arena, Poreč.

Live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

In Group A, Portugal beat holders Spain 5-3 in their opener – a rematch of the 2022 final – and then overcame France 5-1 to ensure progress to a third straight semi. Hosts Croatia, who were denied in the final seconds against France in a 6-6 draw, then came back from three down to hold Spain 3-3. Spain's 5-2 victory over France on Wednesday was enough to take the defending champions through, as Croatia then lost 4-3 to Portugal.

Highlights: Croatia 3-4 Portugal

Ukraine's 7-4 win against Finland ensured their progress, having lost 2-1 to Italy but beaten Slovenia 4-2. Italy also won 5-0 against Finland (who lost all three matches) but were beaten 4-2 by Slovenia, who go through in second behind Ukraine.

The winners of Friday's semi-finals will face off for the title on Sunday.

Highlights: Slovenia 4-2 Italy
Where to watch: TV/streams

Knockout phase

Friday 8 September
Semi-finals
Portugal vs Slovenia (17:30 CET)
Ukraine vs Spain (20:30 CET)

Sunday 10 September
Final
Portugal / Slovenia vs Ukraine / Spain (20:30 CET)

Group stage

Highlights: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Sunday 3 September
Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia
Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy
Group A: Portugal 5-3 Spain 
Group A: Croatia 6-6 France 

Highlights: Croatia 6-6 France

Monday 4 September
Group B: Slovenia 2-4 Ukraine 
Group B: Italy 5-0 Finland 
Group A: France 1-5 Portugal 
Group A: Spain 3-3 Croatia 

Highlights: Spain 3-3 Croatia

Wednesday 6 September
Group B: Ukraine 7-4 Finland
Group B: Slovenia 4-2 Italy
Group A: Spain 5-2 France
Group A: Croatia 3-4 Portugal

Highlights: Ukraine 7-4 Finland

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2023