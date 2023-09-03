UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO fixtures and results

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals action at Žatika Arena, Poreč has begun with Slovenia and Italy winning their Group B openers.

Slovenia defeated fellow finals debutants Finland 4-2 having led by four at one point. Italy then edged a 2-1 victory against 2022 semi-finalists Ukraine though Maksym Malynovskyi's consolation made him the first player to score in multiple U19 Futsal EURO final tournaments.

Slovenia celebrate beating Finland UEFA via Sportsfile

Next Group A will kick off with holders Spain replaying last September's final against Portugal, which the hosts won 6-2 after extra time in Jaén to retain the title. Ending the day's action, hosts Croatia (who lost the first final to Spain in Riga in 2019) play France, both teams having also been eliminated in the 2022 group stage.

Both groups continue on Monday with Croatia concluding the action against Spain. Each section ends on Wednesday, with the leading pair in each group progressing to the semi-finals two days later. The final will be held on 10 September.

Where to watch: TV/streams

U19 Futsal EURO groups Group A: Croatia (hosts), Portugal, Spain (holders), France Group B: Ukraine, Finland, Slovenia, Italy

Group stage



Sunday 3 September

Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia

Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy

Group A: Portugal vs Spain (18:00)

Group A: Croatia vs France (20:30)

2022 final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

Monday 4 September

Group B: Slovenia vs Ukraine (13:00)

Group B: Italy vs Finland (15:30)

Group A: France vs Portugal (18:00)

Group A: Spain vs Croatia (20:30)

2019 final highlights: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Wednesday 6 September

Group B: Ukraine vs Finland (13:00)

Group B: Slovenia vs Italy (15:30)

Group A: Spain vs France (18:00)

Group A: Croatia vs Portugal (20:30)

Knockout phase

Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A



Order of semi-finals (at 17:30 and 20:30) to be decided after conclusion of group stage

Sunday 10 September

Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF 2 (20:30)