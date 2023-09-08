Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Portugal vs Spain
Friday, September 8, 2023
Portugal face holders Spain in Sunday's final in Poreč, a rematch of the 2022 decider.
Portugal face Spain in Sunday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, Croatia.
Knockout bracket
Sunday 10 September
Final
Portugal vs Spain (20:30 CET)
Friday 8 September
Semi-finals
Portugal 3-2 Slovenia
Ukraine 2-3 Spain
Portugal
Road to the final
Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): W9-0 vs Belarus, W7-4 vs Kosovo, W9-0 vs Slovakia
Final tournament Group A winners: W5-3 vs Spain, W5-1 vs France, W4-3 vs Croatia
Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Slovenia
Finals top scorers: Lúcio Jr, Pedro Marques, Tomás Colaço (3)
2022 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy
Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine
Final: L2-6aet vs Spain
2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia
- Have beaten Spain four times in five meetings this season (four friendlies and last Sunday's group game). Overall these teams have played 26 times at U19 level, it is 11-11 in wins with four draws, and 63-63 in goals.
Spain (holders)
Road to the final
Main round Group 6 winners (Almelo, Netherlands): W5-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Hungary, W6-1 vs Netherlands
Final tournament Group A runners-up: L3-5 vs Portugal, D3-3 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs France
Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Ukraine
Finals top scorer: Pol Cano (3)
2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)
Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland
Final: W6-2aet vs Croatia
2019 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
Final: W6-1 vs Croatia
- Juanico and Adrián Tapias were part of last year's winning squad. With two goals here in addition to his four in 2022, Juanico is the all-time finals top scorer.