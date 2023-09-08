Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Portugal vs Spain

Portugal face Spain in Sunday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, Croatia.

Fixtures and results

Knockout bracket Sunday 10 September

Final

Portugal vs Spain (20:30 CET) Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

Portugal 3-2 Slovenia

Ukraine 2-3 Spain

Where to watch: TV/streams

Road to the final

Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): W9-0 vs Belarus, W7-4 vs Kosovo, W9-0 vs Slovakia

Final tournament Group A winners: W5-3 vs Spain, W5-1 vs France, W4-3 vs Croatia

Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Slovenia

Finals top scorers: Lúcio Jr, Pedro Marques, Tomás Colaço (3)

2022 final tournament: Runners-up

Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy

Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine

Final: L2-6aet vs Spain

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia

Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia

Have beaten Spain four times in five meetings this season (four friendlies and last Sunday's group game). Overall these teams have played 26 times at U19 level, it is 11-11 in wins with four draws, and 63-63 in goals.

Group stage highlights: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Road to the final

Main round Group 6 winners (Almelo, Netherlands): W5-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Hungary, W6-1 vs Netherlands

Final tournament Group A runners-up: L3-5 vs Portugal, D3-3 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs France

Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Ukraine

Finals top scorer: Pol Cano (3)

2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)

Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine

Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland

Final: W6-2aet vs Croatia

2019 final tournament: Winners

Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands

Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland

Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

Juanico and Adrián Tapias were part of last year's winning squad. With two goals here in addition to his four in 2022, Juanico is the all-time finals top scorer.

2022 final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

Live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv