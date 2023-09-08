UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Portugal vs Spain

Friday, September 8, 2023

Portugal face holders Spain in Sunday's final in Poreč, a rematch of the 2022 decider.

Portugal beat Spain 5-3 in the group stage
Portugal beat Spain 5-3 in the group stage UEFA via Sportsfile

Portugal face Spain in Sunday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, Croatia.

Sunday 10 September
Final
Portugal vs Spain (20:30 CET)

Friday 8 September
Semi-finals
Portugal 3-2 Slovenia
Ukraine 2-3 Spain

    Portugal

    Road to the final
    Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): W9-0 vs Belarus, W7-4 vs Kosovo, W9-0 vs Slovakia
    Final tournament Group A winners: W5-3 vs Spain, W5-1 vs France, W4-3 vs Croatia
    Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Slovenia

    Finals top scorers: Lúcio Jr, Pedro Marques, Tomás Colaço (3)

    2022 final tournament: Runners-up
    Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy
    Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine
    Final: L2-6aet vs Spain

    2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
    Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
    Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia

    • Have beaten Spain four times in five meetings this season (four friendlies and last Sunday's group game). Overall these teams have played 26 times at U19 level, it is 11-11 in wins with four draws, and 63-63 in goals.
    Group stage highlights: Portugal 5-3 Spain

      Spain (holders)

      Road to the final
      Main round Group 6 winners (Almelo, Netherlands): W5-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Hungary, W6-1 vs Netherlands
      Final tournament Group A runners-up: L3-5 vs Portugal, D3-3 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs France
      Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Ukraine

      Finals top scorer: Pol Cano (3)

      2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)
      Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine
      Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland
      Final: W6-2aet vs Croatia

      2019 final tournament: Winners
      Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
      Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
      Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

      • Juanico and Adrián Tapias were part of last year's winning squad. With two goals here in addition to his four in 2022, Juanico is the all-time finals top scorer.
      2022 final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)
      Live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv
