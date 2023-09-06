Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO semi-finalists: Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine and Spain

Portugal face Slovenia and Ukraine take on Spain in Friday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, Croatia.

We introduce the contenders aiming for spots in Sunday's final.

Fixtures and results

Knockout bracket Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

Portugal vs Slovenia (17:30)

Ukraine vs Spain (20:30)

Sunday 10 September

Final

Portugal / Slovenia vs Ukraine / Spain (20:30) All times CET

Portugal vs Slovenia

Road to the semi-final

Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): W9-0 vs Belarus, W7-4 vs Kosovo, W9-0 vs Slovakia

Final tournament Group A winners: W5-3 vs Spain, W5-1 vs France, W4-3 vs Croatia

Finals top scorer: Pedro Marques (3)

2022 final tournament: Runners-up

Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy

Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine

Final: L2-6aet vs Spain

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia

Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia

Won all three group games, maintaining their perfect group stage record over the three editions.

Highlights: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Road to the semi-final

Main round Group 1 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W11-1 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Kazakhstan

Final tournament Group B runners-up: W4-2 vs Finland, L2-4 vs Ukraine, W4-2 vs Italy

Finals top scorers: Luka Čop, Alen Ruis, Lovro Skrinjar (2)

2022 final tournament: Did not qualify



2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Needed a two-goal win against Italy to pip the Azzurrini to the semis and duly delivered with a 4-2 triumph.

Highlights: Slovenia 4-2 Italy

Ukraine vs Spain

Road to the semi-final

Main round Group 2 winners (Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia): W12-1 vs Montenegro, W7-3 vs Romania, W4-2 vs Serbia

Final tournament Group B: L1-2 vs Italy, W4-2 vs Slovenia, W7-4 vs Finland

Finals top scorer: Maksym Malynovskyi (4)

2022 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W6-4 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain

Semi-finals: L1-4 vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Group stage

Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia

Including qualifying, Maksym Malynovskyi is the all-time top scorer in the history of this tournament with 11 goals.

Highlights: Ukraine 7-4 Finland

Road to the semi-final

Main round Group 6 winners (Almelo, Netherlands): W5-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Hungary, W6-1 vs Netherlands

Final tournament Group A runners-up: L3-5 vs Portugal, D3-3 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs France

Finals top scorer: Pol Cano (3)

2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)

Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine

Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland

Final: W6-2aet vs Croatia

2019 final tournament: Winners

Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands

Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland

Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

Juanico and Adrián Tapias were part of last year's winning squad. With two goals here in addition to his four in 2022, Juanico is the all-time finals top scorer.

Highlights: Spain 5-2 France

