Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO semi-finalists: Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine and Spain

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

We introduce the teams aiming to reach Sunday's final in Poreč.

Portugal face Slovenia and Ukraine take on Spain in Friday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, Croatia.

Fixtures and results

Knockout bracket

Friday 8 September
Semi-finals
Portugal vs Slovenia (17:30)
Ukraine vs Spain (20:30)

Sunday 10 September
Final
Portugal / Slovenia vs Ukraine / Spain (20:30)

All times CET

Where to watch: TV/streams

Portugal vs Slovenia

    Portugal

    Road to the semi-final
    Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): W9-0 vs Belarus, W7-4 vs Kosovo, W9-0 vs Slovakia
    Final tournament Group A winners: W5-3 vs Spain, W5-1 vs France, W4-3 vs Croatia

    Finals top scorer: Pedro Marques (3)

    2022 final tournament: Runners-up
    Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy
    Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine
    Final: L2-6aet vs Spain

    2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
    Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
    Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia

    • Won all three group games, maintaining their perfect group stage record over the three editions.
    Highlights: Portugal 5-3 Spain

    Slovenia

    Road to the semi-final
    Main round Group 1 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W11-1 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Kazakhstan
    Final tournament Group B runners-up: W4-2 vs Finland, L2-4 vs Ukraine, W4-2 vs Italy

    Finals top scorers: Luka Čop, Alen Ruis, Lovro Skrinjar (2)

    2022 final tournament: Did not qualify

    2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

    • Needed a two-goal win against Italy to pip the Azzurrini to the semis and duly delivered with a 4-2 triumph.
    Highlights: Slovenia 4-2 Italy

    Ukraine vs Spain

      Ukraine

      Road to the semi-final
      Main round Group 2 winners (Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia): W12-1 vs Montenegro, W7-3 vs Romania, W4-2 vs Serbia
      Final tournament Group B: L1-2 vs Italy, W4-2 vs Slovenia, W7-4 vs Finland

      Finals top scorer: Maksym Malynovskyi (4)

      2022 final tournament: Semi-finals
      Group stage: W6-4 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain
      Semi-finals: L1-4 vs Portugal

      2019 final tournament: Group stage
      Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia

      • Including qualifying, Maksym Malynovskyi is the all-time top scorer in the history of this tournament with 11 goals.
      Highlights: Ukraine 7-4 Finland

      Spain (holders)

      Road to the semi-final
      Main round Group 6 winners (Almelo, Netherlands): W5-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Hungary, W6-1 vs Netherlands
      Final tournament Group A runners-up: L3-5 vs Portugal, D3-3 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs France

      Finals top scorer: Pol Cano (3)

      2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)
      Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine
      Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland
      Final: W6-2aet vs Croatia

      2019 final tournament: Winners
      Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
      Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
      Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

      • Juanico and Adrián Tapias were part of last year's winning squad. With two goals here in addition to his four in 2022, Juanico is the all-time finals top scorer.
      Highlights: Spain 5-2 France
      Live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv
