Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO semi-finalists: Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine and Spain
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Article summary
We introduce the teams aiming to reach Sunday's final in Poreč.
Article top media content
Article body
Portugal face Slovenia and Ukraine take on Spain in Friday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, Croatia.
We introduce the contenders aiming for spots in Sunday's final.
Knockout bracket
Friday 8 September
Semi-finals
Portugal vs Slovenia (17:30)
Ukraine vs Spain (20:30)
Sunday 10 September
Final
Portugal / Slovenia vs Ukraine / Spain (20:30)
All times CET
Portugal vs Slovenia
Portugal
Road to the semi-final
Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): W9-0 vs Belarus, W7-4 vs Kosovo, W9-0 vs Slovakia
Final tournament Group A winners: W5-3 vs Spain, W5-1 vs France, W4-3 vs Croatia
Finals top scorer: Pedro Marques (3)
2022 final tournament: Runners-up
Group stage: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy
Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine
Final: L2-6aet vs Spain
2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia
- Won all three group games, maintaining their perfect group stage record over the three editions.
Slovenia
Road to the semi-final
Main round Group 1 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W11-1 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Kazakhstan
Final tournament Group B runners-up: W4-2 vs Finland, L2-4 vs Ukraine, W4-2 vs Italy
Finals top scorers: Luka Čop, Alen Ruis, Lovro Skrinjar (2)
2022 final tournament: Did not qualify
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
- Needed a two-goal win against Italy to pip the Azzurrini to the semis and duly delivered with a 4-2 triumph.
Ukraine vs Spain
Ukraine
Road to the semi-final
Main round Group 2 winners (Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia): W12-1 vs Montenegro, W7-3 vs Romania, W4-2 vs Serbia
Final tournament Group B: L1-2 vs Italy, W4-2 vs Slovenia, W7-4 vs Finland
Finals top scorer: Maksym Malynovskyi (4)
2022 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-4 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain
Semi-finals: L1-4 vs Portugal
2019 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia
- Including qualifying, Maksym Malynovskyi is the all-time top scorer in the history of this tournament with 11 goals.
Spain (holders)
Road to the semi-final
Main round Group 6 winners (Almelo, Netherlands): W5-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Hungary, W6-1 vs Netherlands
Final tournament Group A runners-up: L3-5 vs Portugal, D3-3 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs France
Finals top scorer: Pol Cano (3)
2022 final tournament: Winners (hosts)
Group stage: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine
Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland
Final: W6-2aet vs Croatia
2019 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
Final: W6-1 vs Croatia
- Juanico and Adrián Tapias were part of last year's winning squad. With two goals here in addition to his four in 2022, Juanico is the all-time finals top scorer.