2023 Under-19 Futsal EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer panel has confirmed its five-strong Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship in Poreč, Croatia.

Read the 2023 U19 Futsal EURO technical report

Already named Player of the Tournament, and the five-goal finals top scorer, winning Portugal captain Lúcio Rocha is joined by team-mate and fellow winger Tiago Macedo. From runners-up Spain comes pivot Gonzalo Santa Cruz, while Slovenia, who were pipped in the semi-finals by Portugal, provide goalkeeper Luka Lovrec. The five is completed by Italy defender Alessandro Schettino.

2023 U19 Futsal EURO Team of the Tournament Goalkeeper: Luka Lovrec (Slovenia)

Defender: Alessandro Schettino (Italy)

Winger: Tiago Macedo (Portugal)

Winger: Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)

Pivot: Gonzalo Santa Cruz (Spain)

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers formed the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which can be read﻿ at uefatechnicalreports.com.