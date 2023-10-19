UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Under-19 Futsal EURO Team of the Tournament

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Portugal pair Tiago Macedo and Lúcio Rocha are among the five choices from the finals in Croatia.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel has confirmed its five-strong Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship in Poreč, Croatia.

Read the 2023 U19 Futsal EURO technical report

Already named Player of the Tournament, and the five-goal finals top scorer, winning Portugal captain Lúcio Rocha is joined by team-mate and fellow winger Tiago Macedo. From runners-up Spain comes pivot Gonzalo Santa Cruz, while Slovenia, who were pipped in the semi-finals by Portugal, provide goalkeeper Luka Lovrec. The five is completed by Italy defender Alessandro Schettino.

2023 U19 Futsal EURO Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper: Luka Lovrec (Slovenia)
Defender: Alessandro Schettino (Italy)
Winger: Tiago Macedo (Portugal)
Winger: Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)
Pivot: Gonzalo Santa Cruz (Spain)

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers formed the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which can be read﻿ at uefatechnicalreports.com.

