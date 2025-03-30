Under-19 Futsal EURO main round: Portugal, Czechia, Italy, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine qualify
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Article summary
Holders Portugal, twice champions Spain, former semi-finalists Slovenia and Ukraine plus Czechia and Türkiye have won their groups to join hosts Moldova in the finals with Italy or Slovakia to join them.
Article top media content
Article body
Czechia, Italy, holders Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine have won their UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round groups to join hosts Moldova in the finals at Chișinău Arena from 28 September to 5 October, with the draw on 15 May.
Final tournament contenders
Czechia, Italy, Moldova (hosts), Portugal (holders), Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine
Portugal, who drew 4-4 with France in their decider to pip their opponents on goal difference, will defend the title they won in Croatia in 2023. Spain won the first two tournaments in 2019 and 2022, and were 2023 runners-up.
Ukraine (who like Portugal and Spain have now qualified for all four editions) reached the first two of those semi-finals while Slovenia got to that far in the other. Italy have qualified for the third tournament running while Czechia and Türkiye, like Moldova, will make their U19 Futsal EURO finals debuts
Main round groups
Group 1
Qualified for final tournament: Italy
Also in group: Slovakia (hosts), Germany, Romania
Group 2
Qualified for final tournament: Spain
Also in group: Hungary (hosts), Finland, England
Group 3
Qualified for final tournament: Portugal (hosts)
Also in group: France, Kazakhstan, Belarus
Group 4
Qualified for final tournament: Slovenia
Also in group: Belgium, Latvia (hosts), Andorra
Group 5
Qualified for final tournament: Ukraine
Also in group: Serbia (hosts), Netherlands, Montenegro
Group 6
Qualified for final tournament: Czechia (hosts)
Also in group: Poland, Greece, Estonia
Group 7
Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia (hosts), Azerbaijan
Meet the teams
- Portugal are the current holders, having beaten Spain in the 2023 final after finishing runners-up in 2022 and semi-finalists in 2019.
- Spain won the first two editions, in 2019 and as hosts in 2022, before losing the 2023 final.
- Croatia were runners-up in 2019 and had reached both subsequent final tournaments, including as hosts in 2023.
- Ukraine reached the semi-finals in 2022 and 2023 and also qualified in 2019.
- Slovenia reached the semis on their finals debut in 2023.
- Other teams aiming for a finals return were Finland (2023), France (2022 and 2023), Italy (2022 and 2023), Latvia (2019 hosts), Netherlands (2019), Poland (2019 and 2022) and Romania (2022).
- Estonia and Germany both made their main round debuts after coming through January's preliminary round along with Azerbaijan. Estonia become the first team from their nation to progress through a round of UEFA futsal competition at senior or youth level.