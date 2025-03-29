UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Under-19 Futsal EURO main round latest: Czechia, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine qualify

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Twice champions Spain, former semi-finalists Slovenia and Ukraine plus Czechia and Türkiye have won their groups to join hosts Moldova in the finals with two groups to be decided on Sunday.

Slovenia reached the 2023 semis and have qualified again
Slovenia reached the 2023 semis and have qualified again Latvian Football Federation

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals in Moldova are taking shape with Czechia, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine having won their main round groups to join the hosts so far.

Final tournament contenders so far

Czechia, Moldova (hosts), Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine

Spain won the first two tournaments in 2019 and 2022, and were 2023 runners-up, with Ukraine reaching the first two of those semi-finals and Slovenia getting to the last four in the other. Czechia and Türkiye, like Moldova, will make their U19 Futsal EURO finals debuts.

There will be two straight deciders on Sunday to decide the remaining groups. Holders and Group 3 hosts Portugal have a goal difference advantage as they face France. Italy, top of Group 1, take on the mini-tournament hosts Slovakia.

The seven main round group winners will join hosts Moldova in the finals at Chișinău Arena, scheduled from 28 September to 5 October, with the draw on 15 May.

Matches

Main round groups

Group 1 (ends Sunday): Italy, Slovakia (hosts), Romania. Germany

Group 2 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Spain
Also in group: Hungary (hosts), Finland, England

Group 3 (ends Sunday): Portugal (hosts), France, Kazakhstan, Belarus

Group 4 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Slovenia
Also in group: Belgium, Latvia (hosts), Andorra

Group 5 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Ukraine
Also in group: Serbia (hosts), Netherlands, Montenegro

Group 6 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Czechia (hosts)
Also in group: Poland, Greece, Estonia

Group 7 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia (hosts), Azerbaijan

Meet the teams

  • Portugal are the current holders, having beaten Spain in the 2023 final after finishing runners-up in 2022 and semi-finalists in 2019.
  • Spain won the first two editions, in 2019 and as hosts in 2022, before losing the 2023 final.
  • Croatia were runners-up in 2019 and had reached both subsequent final tournaments, including as hosts in 2023.
  • Ukraine reached the semi-finals in 2022 and 2023 and also qualified in 2019.
  • Slovenia reached the semis on their finals debut in 2023.
  • Other teams aiming for a finals return were Finland (2023), France (2022 and 2023), Italy (2022 and 2023), Latvia (2019 hosts), Netherlands (2019), Poland (2019 and 2022) and Romania (2022).
  • Estonia and Germany both made their main round debuts after coming through January's preliminary round along with Azerbaijan. Estonia become the first team from their nation to progress through a round of UEFA futsal competition at senior or youth level.
  • Portugal beat France 5-1 in the 2023 finals. Portugal also defeated France 2-1 in the 2022 finals.
2023 final highlights: Portugal 6-2 Spain

