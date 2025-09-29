UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Slovenia and Spain into semi-finals

The 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament at Chișinău Arena is under way, with Sunday's opening group games followed by more on Monday and Wednesday before the top two in each section progress to Friday's semi-finals.

Matchday 2

In the first of Monday's games, Slovenia moved on to six Group B points by beating Türkiye 4-1 thanks to Vid Prah's opener and two Mihael Čop goals either side of Lovro Trdn's effort. Ege Bilim got Türkiye's first U19 Futsal EURO finals goal as consolation. Spain then defeated Czechia 3-2 to confirm that both they and Slovenia will play in the semis, with their Wednesday encounter to decide first place. Pablo Guti and Nacho Olivares gave Spain a 2-0 lead at the break and although Lukáš Hromek pulled one back, Nacho struck again for what proved the decisive goal despite Vojtěch Bíško setting up a nervous finish as Czechia and Türkiye's hopes of progress on their finals debut ended.

Matchday 1

This is the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova, though the hosts – making their debut in a futsal finals – got the ball rolling with a 7-0 Group A defeat by Ukraine, Nazar Pershyn scoring twice. Later in the same section, holders Portugal got into their stride with a 7-1 victory against Italy, taking control in the last quarter of the first half and never letting go of their grip, typified by Afonso Mourinha striking two goals inside a minute in the closing stages. Portugal face Ukraine on Monday after Italy take on Moldova.

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Portugal 7-1 Italy

In Group B, 2023 semi-finalists Slovenia had late goals from Mihael Čop and Adel Avdić, both assisted by Trdin on his 50th appearance, to thank for a 2-1 comeback win against Czechia, who led through Hromek's swivelling volley. Two-time champions Spain then defeated Türkiye 3-0 courtesy of goals from Miguel Lahoz, Daniel Martínez Ruano and Pablo Guti, though captain Ferhan Çiçek produced a string of excellent saves for the finals debutants to keep the scoreline down.

Kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.

Group stage



Sunday 28 September

Group A: Moldova 0-7 Ukraine

Group B: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia

Group B: Spain 3-0 Türkiye

Group A: Portugal 7-1 Italy

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Spain 3-0 Türki̇ye

Monday 29 September

Group B: Türkiye 1-4 Slovenia

Group B: Czechia 2-3 Spain

Group A: Italy vs Moldova (17:00)

Group A: Ukraine vs Portugal (19:30)

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia

Wednesday 1 October

Group B: Türkiye vs Czechia (12:00)

Group B: Slovenia vs Spain (14:30)

Group A: Moldova vs Portugal (17:00)

Group A: Italy vs Ukraine (19:30)

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Moldova 0-7 Ukraine

Knockout phase

Friday 3 October

Semi-finals

SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

Matches at 17:00 and 19:30. Order of ties to be decided after group stage.

Sunday 5 October

Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (19:30)