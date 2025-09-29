UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Slovenia, Spain, Portugal into semi-finals

Slovenia, Spain and holders Portugal are through to the semi-finals of the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship after all three claimed second group stage wins at Chișinău Arena in Moldova on Monday. They will be joined by either Ukraine or Italy, who face a decider on Wednesday to determine who takes the fourth spot in Friday's last-four contests.

Matchday 2

In the first of Monday's games, Slovenia moved on to six Group B points by beating Türkiye 4-1 thanks to Vid Prah's opener and a Mihael Čop double either side of Lovro Trdn's effort. Ege Bilim grabbed Türkiye's first U19 Futsal EURO finals goal as a consolation. Spain then defeated Czechia 3-2 to confirm that both they and Slovenia will play in the semis, with their Wednesday encounter due to decide first place.

Pablo Guti and Nacho Olivares gave Spain a 2-0 lead at the break, and although Lukáš Hromek pulled one back, Nacho struck again for what proved the decisive strike, despite Vojtěch Bíško setting up a nervous finish. The result sealed Czechia and Türkiye's elimination and left Spain and Slovenia level on both goal difference and goals scored, meaning first place in Group B will be decided by a penalty shoot-out if they draw on Wednesday.

Later in the evening, holders Portugal sealed top spot in Group A thanks to a 4-0 win against Ukraine, Rodrigo Monteiro notching a hat-trick to move on to a finals-leading four goals. Portugal's win was enough for first place as Italy had earlier got off the mark in the section, beating Moldova 7-2 after Enzo Moratelli's early double put them in control. Brothers Nelu and Vadim Bejenaru did manage to hit the hosts' first-ever UEFA futsal finals goals, but Moldova will end the group in fourth place regardless of their result against Portugal.

Matchday 1

This is the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova, though the hosts – making their debut in a futsal finals – got the ball rolling with a 7-0 Group A defeat by Ukraine, Nazar Pershyn scoring twice. Later in the same section, holders Portugal got into their stride with a 7-1 victory against Italy, taking control in the last quarter of the first half and never letting go of their grip, typified by Afonso Mourinha striking two goals inside a minute in the closing stages.

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Portugal 7-1 Italy

In Group B, 2023 semi-finalists Slovenia had late goals from Mihael Čop and Adel Avdić, both assisted by Trdin on his 50th appearance, to thank for a 2-1 comeback win against Czechia, who led through Hromek's swivelling volley. Two-time champions Spain then defeated Türkiye 3-0 courtesy of goals from Miguel Lahoz, Daniel Martínez Ruano and Pablo Guti, though captain Ferhan Çiçek produced a string of excellent saves for the finals debutants to keep the scoreline down.

Watch streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.

Group stage



Sunday 28 September

Group A: Moldova 0-7 Ukraine

Group B: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia

Group B: Spain 3-0 Türkiye

Group A: Portugal 7-1 Italy

U19 Futsal EURO highlights: Spain 3-0 Türki̇ye

Monday 29 September

Group B: Türkiye 1-4 Slovenia

Group B: Czechia 2-3 Spain

Group A: Italy 7-2 Moldova

Group A: Ukraine 0-4 Portugal

Wednesday 1 October

Group B: Türkiye vs Czechia (12:00)

Group B: Slovenia vs Spain (14:30)

Group A: Moldova vs Portugal (17:00)

Group A: Italy vs Ukraine (19:30)

Meet the contenders

Knockout phase

Friday 3 October

Semi-finals

SF1: Portugal vs Runner-up Group B

SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

Matches at 17:00 and 19:30. Order of ties to be decided after group stage.

Sunday 5 October

Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (19:30)