UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO starts Sunday: Fixtures

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

All the 2025 finals matches at Chișinău Arena between 28 September and 5 October.

The Chișinău Arena stages all 15 games
The Chișinău Arena stages all 15 games UEFA

The fixtures are set for the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament at Chișinău Arena, kicking off on 28 September.

See the schedule for the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova.

Final tournament groups

Group A: Moldova (hosts), Portugal (holders), Italy, Ukraine

Group B: Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Czechia

Meet the contenders

Kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.

Group stage

Sunday 28 September
Group A: Moldova vs Ukraine (12:00)
Group B: Slovenia vs Czechia (14:30)
Group B: Spain vs Türkiye (17:00)
Group A: Portugal vs Italy (19:30)

Monday 29 September
Group B: Türkiye vs Slovenia (12:00)
Group B: Czechia vs Spain (14:30)
Group A: Italy vs Moldova (17:00)
Group A: Ukraine vs Portugal (19:30)

Wednesday 1 October
Group B: Türkiye vs Czechia (12:00)
Group B: Slovenia vs Spain (14:30)
Group A: Moldova vs Portugal (17:00)
Group A: Italy vs Ukraine (19:30)

Knockout phase

Friday 3 October
Semi-finals
SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B
SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

Matches at 17:00 and 19:30. Order of ties to be decided after group stage.

Sunday 5 October
Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (19:30)

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Selected for you

Meet the finals contenders
Live 24/09/2025

Meet the finals contenders

Hosts Moldova will be joined by Czechia, Italy, holders Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine in Chișinău.
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: full guide
Live 24/09/2025

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: full guide

The UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO began in 2019 with the fourth edition in 2025.