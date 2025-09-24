UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO starts Sunday: Fixtures

The fixtures are set for the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament at Chișinău Arena, kicking off on 28 September.

See the schedule for the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova.

Final tournament groups Group A: Moldova (hosts), Portugal (holders), Italy, Ukraine Group B: Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Czechia

Meet the contenders

Kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.

Group stage



Sunday 28 September

Group A: Moldova vs Ukraine (12:00)

Group B: Slovenia vs Czechia (14:30)

Group B: Spain vs Türkiye (17:00)

Group A: Portugal vs Italy (19:30)

Monday 29 September

Group B: Türkiye vs Slovenia (12:00)

Group B: Czechia vs Spain (14:30)

Group A: Italy vs Moldova (17:00)

Group A: Ukraine vs Portugal (19:30)

Wednesday 1 October

Group B: Türkiye vs Czechia (12:00)

Group B: Slovenia vs Spain (14:30)

Group A: Moldova vs Portugal (17:00)

Group A: Italy vs Ukraine (19:30)

Knockout phase

Friday 3 October

Semi-finals

SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

Matches at 17:00 and 19:30. Order of ties to be decided after group stage.

Sunday 5 October

Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (19:30)