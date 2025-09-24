UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO starts Sunday: Fixtures
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
All the 2025 finals matches at Chișinău Arena between 28 September and 5 October.
The fixtures are set for the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament at Chișinău Arena, kicking off on 28 September.
See the schedule for the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova.
Final tournament groups
Group A: Moldova (hosts), Portugal (holders), Italy, Ukraine
Group B: Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye, Czechia
Kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.
Group stage
Sunday 28 September
Group A: Moldova vs Ukraine (12:00)
Group B: Slovenia vs Czechia (14:30)
Group B: Spain vs Türkiye (17:00)
Group A: Portugal vs Italy (19:30)
Monday 29 September
Group B: Türkiye vs Slovenia (12:00)
Group B: Czechia vs Spain (14:30)
Group A: Italy vs Moldova (17:00)
Group A: Ukraine vs Portugal (19:30)
Wednesday 1 October
Group B: Türkiye vs Czechia (12:00)
Group B: Slovenia vs Spain (14:30)
Group A: Moldova vs Portugal (17:00)
Group A: Italy vs Ukraine (19:30)
Knockout phase
Friday 3 October
Semi-finals
SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B
SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A
Matches at 17:00 and 19:30. Order of ties to be decided after group stage.
Sunday 5 October
Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (19:30)