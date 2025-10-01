UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Ukraine join Spain, Slovenia, Portugal in semi-finals
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Ukraine beat Italy 2-0 to earn a semi-final with Spain while holders Portugal will face Slovenia.
Ukraine beat Italy 2-0 to join Spain, Slovenia and holders Portugal in the semi-finals of the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship.
Three of the semi-final slots were decided on Monday, and in Wednesday's action, Spain defeated Slovenia to seal first place in Group B. The two semi-finals on Friday are a repeat of 2023 as Portugal play Slovenia after Spain meet Ukraine.
Matchday 3
Ukraine beat Italy 2-0 to pip them to that last-four tie with Spain, who beat them at that stage in 2023, Oleksandr Shpak and Nazar Pershyn scoring in the second half. Portugal were already confirmed as Group A winners before beating hosts Moldova 10-0, Rodrigo Monteiro getting his second straight treble to move onto a U19 Futsal EURO finals record seven goals.
Portugal now face a rematch of their exciting 2023 semi-final with Slovenia. Spain sealed first place in Group B with a comfortable 6-2 win against Slovenia, both teams assured of semi-final places before kick-off. Pablo Guti struck twice in the space of just over 30 first-half seconds to keep up his record of scoring in every Spain game here and Daniel Martínez Ruano got a hat-trick. Czechia secured the consolation of third place with a thrilling 4-3 defeat of fellow eliminated finals debutants Türkiye in which both teams led twice.
Matchday 2
In the first of Monday's games, Slovenia moved on to six Group B points by beating Türkiye 4-1 thanks to Vid Prah's opener and a Mihael Čop double either side of Lovro Trdn's effort. Ege Bilim grabbed Türkiye's first U19 Futsal EURO finals goal as a consolation. Spain then defeated Czechia 3-2 to confirm that both they and Slovenia would play in the semis.
Pablo Guti and Nacho Olivares gave Spain a 2-0 lead at the break, and although Lukáš Hromek pulled one back, Nacho struck again for what proved the decisive strike, despite Vojtěch Bíško setting up a nervous finish. The result sealed Czechia and Türkiye's elimination and left Spain and Slovenia level on both goal difference and goals scored.
Later in the evening, holders Portugal sealed top spot in Group A thanks to a 4-0 win against Ukraine, Rodrigo Monteiro notching a hat-trick to move on to a finals-leading four goals. Portugal's win was enough for first place as Italy had earlier got off the mark in the section, beating Moldova 7-2 after Enzo Moratelli's early double put them in control. Brothers Nelu and Vadim Bejenaru did manage to hit the hosts' first-ever UEFA futsal finals goals, but Moldova were confirmed in fourth place.
Matchday 1
In the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Moldova, the hosts – making their debut in a futsal finals – got the ball rolling with a 7-0 Group A defeat by Ukraine, Pershyn scoring twice. Later in the same section, holders Portugal got into their stride with a 7-1 victory against Italy, taking control in the last quarter of the first half and never letting go of their grip, typified by Afonso Mourinha striking two goals inside a minute in the closing stages.
In Group B, 2023 semi-finalists Slovenia had late goals from Mihael Čop and Adel Avdić, both assisted by Trdin on his 50th appearance, to thank for a 2-1 comeback win against Czechia, who led through Hromek's swivelling volley. Two-time champions Spain then defeated Türkiye 3-0 courtesy of goals from Miguel Lahoz, Daniel Martínez Ruano and Pablo Guti, though captain Ferhan Çiçek produced a string of excellent saves for the finals debutants to keep the scoreline down.
Kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.
Knockout phase
Friday 3 October
Semi-finals
Spain vs Ukraine (17:00)
Portugal vs Slovenia (19:30)
Sunday 5 October
Final
Portugal / Slovenia vs Spain / Ukraine
Group stage
Wednesday 1 October
Group B: Türkiye 3-4 Czechia
Group B: Slovenia 2-6 Spain
Group A: Moldova 0-10 Portugal
Group A: Italy 0-2 Ukraine
Monday 29 September
Group B: Türkiye 1-4 Slovenia
Group B: Czechia 2-3 Spain
Group A: Italy 7-2 Moldova
Group A: Ukraine 0-4 Portugal
Sunday 28 September
Group A: Moldova 0-7 Ukraine
Group B: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia
Group B: Spain 3-0 Türkiye
Group A: Portugal 7-1 Italy