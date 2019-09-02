UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2019: full guide

Monday 2 September 2019

The first UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO finals will be an eight-team event from 8 to 14 September 2019 in Riga.

The first UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO final tournament will be an eight-team event from 8 to 14 September 2019 at Arena Riga in the Latvian capital.

Finals (8–14 September)

  • The seven main-round group winners will join hosts Latvia in the finals next September.

Group A: Latvia (hosts), Poland, Portugal, Russia

Group B: Croatia, Ukraine, Spain, Netherlands

Tickets

Tickets cost €5 and give access to every match played on that day. Tickets can be bought here.

TV/streams

Schedule

GROUP STAGE

Sunday 8 September:
Ukraine v Netherlands: 11:30, Group B
Croatia v Spain: 14:00, Group B
Poland v Russia: 16:30, Group A
Latvia v Portugal: 19:00, Group A

Monday 9 September:
Netherlands v Croatia: 11:30, Group B
Ukraine v Spain: 14:00, Group B
Russia v Latvia: 16:30, Group A
Poland v Portugal: 19:00, Group A

Wednesday 11 September:
Portugal v Russia: 11:30, Group A
Croatia v Ukraine: 14:00, Group B
Spain v Netherlands: 16:30, Group B
Latvia v Poland: 19:00, Group A

KNOCKOUT PHASE

Thursday 12 September:
Semi-finals
Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B: 16:00 or 19:00
Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A: 16:00 or 19:00

Saturday 14 September:
Final
Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2: 19:00

QUALIFYING

Main round (24–30 March)

Group 1 (played in Finland)
Winners: Poland

Group 2 (played in Slovenia)
Winners: Netherlands

Group 3 (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Winners: Portugal

Group 4 (played in FYR Macedonia)
Winners: Ukraine

Group 5 (played in Georgia)
Winners: Spain

Group 6 (played in Russia)
Winners: Russia

Group 7 (played in Croatia)
Winners: Croatia

  • Seven group winners join hosts Latvia in the finals from 8 to 14 September at Arena Riga.

Preliminary round (21–26 January)

Group A (played in Lithuania)
Winners: Greece

Group B (played in San Marino)
Winners: Cyprus

  • Two group winners progress to main round

Calendar

Hosts selected: 27 September 2018, Nyon
Qualifying draw: 1 November 2018, Nyon
Preliminary round: 21–26 January 2019
Main round: 26–31 March 2019
Finals draw: 7 June, Riga
Final Tournament: 8–14 September 2019, Riga

THE REGULATIONS

Download the official competition regulations

