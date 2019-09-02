UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2019: full guide
Monday 2 September 2019
The first UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO finals will be an eight-team event from 8 to 14 September 2019 in Riga.
The first UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO final tournament will be an eight-team event from 8 to 14 September 2019 at Arena Riga in the Latvian capital.
- The new competition was announced by the UEFA Executive Committee as part of a revamp of UEFA's futsal competitions.
Finals (8–14 September)
- The seven main-round group winners will join hosts Latvia in the finals next September.
Group A: Latvia (hosts), Poland, Portugal, Russia
Group B: Croatia, Ukraine, Spain, Netherlands
Tickets
Tickets cost €5 and give access to every match played on that day. Tickets can be bought here.
TV/streams
See where to watch the games where you are
Schedule
GROUP STAGE
Sunday 8 September:
Ukraine v Netherlands: 11:30, Group B
Croatia v Spain: 14:00, Group B
Poland v Russia: 16:30, Group A
Latvia v Portugal: 19:00, Group A
Monday 9 September:
Netherlands v Croatia: 11:30, Group B
Ukraine v Spain: 14:00, Group B
Russia v Latvia: 16:30, Group A
Poland v Portugal: 19:00, Group A
Wednesday 11 September:
Portugal v Russia: 11:30, Group A
Croatia v Ukraine: 14:00, Group B
Spain v Netherlands: 16:30, Group B
Latvia v Poland: 19:00, Group A
KNOCKOUT PHASE
Thursday 12 September:
Semi-finals
Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B: 16:00 or 19:00
Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A: 16:00 or 19:00
Saturday 14 September:
Final
Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2: 19:00
QUALIFYING
Main round (24–30 March)
Group 1 (played in Finland)
Winners: Poland
Group 2 (played in Slovenia)
Winners: Netherlands
Group 3 (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Winners: Portugal
Group 4 (played in FYR Macedonia)
Winners: Ukraine
Group 5 (played in Georgia)
Winners: Spain
Group 6 (played in Russia)
Winners: Russia
Group 7 (played in Croatia)
Winners: Croatia
- Seven group winners join hosts Latvia in the finals from 8 to 14 September at Arena Riga.
Preliminary round (21–26 January)
Group A (played in Lithuania)
Winners: Greece
Group B (played in San Marino)
Winners: Cyprus
- Two group winners progress to main round
Calendar
Hosts selected: 27 September 2018, Nyon
Qualifying draw: 1 November 2018, Nyon
Preliminary round: 21–26 January 2019
Main round: 26–31 March 2019
Finals draw: 7 June, Riga
Final Tournament: 8–14 September 2019, Riga
THE REGULATIONS