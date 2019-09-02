UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2019: full guide

The first UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO final tournament will be an eight-team event from 8 to 14 September 2019 at Arena Riga in the Latvian capital.

The new competition was announced by the UEFA Executive Committee as part of a revamp of UEFA's futsal competitions.

Finals (8–14 September)

The seven main-round group winners will join hosts Latvia in the finals next September.

Group A: Latvia (hosts), Poland, Portugal, Russia

Group B: Croatia, Ukraine, Spain, Netherlands

Schedule

GROUP STAGE



Sunday 8 September:

Ukraine v Netherlands: 11:30, Group B

Croatia v Spain: 14:00, Group B

Poland v Russia: 16:30, Group A

Latvia v Portugal: 19:00, Group A

Monday 9 September:

Netherlands v Croatia: 11:30, Group B

Ukraine v Spain: 14:00, Group B

Russia v Latvia: 16:30, Group A

Poland v Portugal: 19:00, Group A

Wednesday 11 September:

Portugal v Russia: 11:30, Group A

Croatia v Ukraine: 14:00, Group B

Spain v Netherlands: 16:30, Group B

Latvia v Poland: 19:00, Group A

KNOCKOUT PHASE



Thursday 12 September:

Semi-finals

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B: 16:00 or 19:00

Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A: 16:00 or 19:00

Saturday 14 September:

Final

Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2: 19:00

QUALIFYING

Group 1 (played in Finland)

Winners: Poland

Group 2 (played in Slovenia)

Winners: Netherlands

Group 3 (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Winners: Portugal

Group 4 (played in FYR Macedonia)

Winners: Ukraine

Group 5 (played in Georgia)

Winners: Spain

Group 6 (played in Russia)

Winners: Russia

Group 7 (played in Croatia)

Winners: Croatia

Group A (played in Lithuania)

Winners: Greece

Group B (played in San Marino)

Winners: Cyprus

Two group winners progress to main round

Calendar

Hosts selected: 27 September 2018, Nyon

Qualifying draw: 1 November 2018, Nyon

Preliminary round: 21–26 January 2019

Main round: 26–31 March 2019

Finals draw: 7 June, Riga

Final Tournament: 8–14 September 2019, Riga

THE REGULATIONS

