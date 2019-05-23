The finals draw for the first U19 Futsal EURO will split hosts Latvia and the seven main round group winners into two groups of four for the tournament from 8 to 14 September at Arena Riga.

The draw will be at 19:45CET (20:45 local time) on 7 June in the fan park by Daugava Stadium, Riga ahead of the European Qualifier between Latvia and Israel.

Draw procedure to be decided

Qualified: Latvia (hosts), Croatia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine