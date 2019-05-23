U19 Futsal EURO finals draw: 7 June
The finals draw will be at 19:45CET (20:45 local time) on 7 June in Riga by the Daugava Stadium.
The finals draw for the first U19 Futsal EURO will split hosts Latvia and the seven main round group winners into two groups of four for the tournament from 8 to 14 September at Arena Riga.
- The draw will be at 19:45CET (20:45 local time) on 7 June in the fan park by Daugava Stadium, Riga ahead of the European Qualifier between Latvia and Israel.
- Draw procedure to be decided
Qualified: Latvia (hosts), Croatia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine