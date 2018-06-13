Under-19 Futsal EURO
Croatia won on penalties
(2-3)
Portugal
2
-
2
-
Croatia
Spain
3
-
1
-
Poland
Spain-Poland UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship 2018/19 Semi-finals
Arena Riga
-
Riga
2018/19,
Semi-finals
Spain
3
-
1
-
Poland
Ricardo Mayor 13'35''
Antonio Pérez 18'04'' (P)
Gordillo 23'51''
Palonek 11'04''
1
2
3
4
5
Foul count
1
2
3
4
5
#ESPPOL
Spain
Substitutes
Live statistics
Corners
18
Total attempts
56
On target
18
Off target
20
Blocked
18
Disciplinary
0
0
Poland
Substitutes
Live statistics
Corners
5
Total attempts
15
On target
6
Off target
5
Blocked
4
Disciplinary
4
0
