Spain-Poland UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship 2018/19 Semi-finals

Arena Riga - Riga
Semi-finals
Spain
3-1 -
Poland
  • Ricardo Mayor 13'35''
  • Antonio Pérez 18'04'' (P)
  • Gordillo 23'51''
  • Palonek 11'04''
      Spain

        Substitutes
            Live statistics
            Corners
            18
            Total attempts
            56
            On target
            18
            Off target
            20
            Blocked
            18
            Disciplinary
            0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards

            Poland

              Substitutes
                  Live statistics
                  Corners
                  5
                  Total attempts
                  15
                  On target
                  6
                  Off target
                  5
                  Blocked
                  4
                  Disciplinary
                  4 Yellow cards 0 Red cards
