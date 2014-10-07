Master the Ball: Free promotional futsal flier

Futsal is a booming sport all over Europe and UEFA has produced a free to download flier 'Master the Ball' in 11 languages explaining the game.

Includes ...

• Ten reasons to play futsal

• What the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar love about playing futsal

• Guide to the laws of the game

• How futsal started

DOWNLOAD FREE IN ...

Danish

Dutch

English

French

Icelandic

Norwegian

Russian

Serbian

Slovenian

Swedish

Turkish

• UEFA organises two futsal competitions:

UEFA Futsal EURO for national teams (current champions: Italy)

UEFA Futsal Cup for clubs (current champions: Kairat Almaty)

• UEFA Training Ground has videos galore on futsal skills