Master the Ball: Free promotional futsal flier

Tuesday 7 October 2014

UEFA has produced a free to download flier 'Master the Ball' in 11 languages explaining the benefits and laws of futsal with testimonies from the likes of Lionel Messi.

Futsal is an all action game growing all over Europe
Futsal is an all action game growing all over Europe ©Sportsfile

Futsal is a booming sport all over Europe and UEFA has produced a free to download flier 'Master the Ball' in 11 languages explaining the game.

Includes ...
• Ten reasons to play futsal
• What the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar love about playing futsal
• Guide to the laws of the game
• How futsal started

DOWNLOAD FREE IN ...
Danish

Dutch

English

French

Icelandic

Norwegian

Russian

Serbian

Slovenian

Swedish

Turkish

UEFA organises two futsal competitions:
UEFA Futsal EURO for national teams (current champions: Italy)
UEFA Futsal Cup for clubs (current champions: Kairat Almaty)

UEFA Training Ground has videos galore on futsal skills

