Master the Ball: Free promotional futsal flier
Tuesday 7 October 2014
UEFA has produced a free to download flier 'Master the Ball' in 11 languages explaining the benefits and laws of futsal with testimonies from the likes of Lionel Messi.
Futsal is a booming sport all over Europe and UEFA has produced a free to download flier 'Master the Ball' in 11 languages explaining the game.
• Ten reasons to play futsal
• What the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar love about playing futsal
• Guide to the laws of the game
• How futsal started
DOWNLOAD FREE IN ...
Danish
• UEFA organises two futsal competitions:
UEFA Futsal EURO for national teams (current champions: Italy)
UEFA Futsal Cup for clubs (current champions: Kairat Almaty)