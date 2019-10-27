Futsal World Cup main round report

The 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup main round decided 16 places in the elite round on the road to Lithuania – as well as earning those nations byes in UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying.

Results

Top two in each group progress to elite round early in 2020



Those 16 teams also receive byes to new UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage, played home and away

Through: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine



Elite round and play-off draw streamed live at 14:15 CET on 7 November

Group 1

Through: Spain, Finland*

Eliminated: Georgia*, Poland (hosts)

Group 2

Through: Slovenia, Ukraine

Eliminated: Kosovo*, North Macedonia* (hosts)

Group 3

Through: Azerbaijan (hosts), Slovakia

Eliminated: Montenegro*, Moldova*

Group 4

Through: Italy (hosts), Belarus*

Eliminated: Hungary, England*

Group 5

Through: Kazakhstan, Romania (hosts)

Eliminated: Netherlands*, Albania*

France celebrate their win against Belgium ©Getty Images

Group 6

Through: Serbia, France (hosts)

Eliminated: Belgium*, Switzerland*

Group 7

Through: Russia, Croatia (hosts)

Eliminated: Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Sweden*

Group 8

Through: Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic

Eliminated: Latvia*, Germany*

*Came through preliminary round

Spain have qualified for all eight previous World Cups and won in 2000 and 2004.

Russia lost the 2016 final to Argentina.

Portugal are the reigning European champions.

The Netherlands will host UEFA Futsal EURO 2022.

North Macedonia replaced Ukraine as Group 2 hosts.

Germany and Kosovo came through the preliminary round on their World Cup debuts.

Elite round and play-offs

The four elite round group winners will qualify for the finals and the four runners-up will go into the play-offs.

In the play-offs, the four sides will be drawn into two ties, played on a home-and-away basis, to decide Europe's last two qualifiers.

Road to Lithuania: calendar



Elite round & play-off draw: 14:15 CET, 7 November 2019

Elite round: 27 January–5 February 2020

Play-offs: 9 & 12 April 2020

Finals draw: tbc, Lithuania

Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)

Qualifying allocation

AFC 5

CAF 3

CONCACAF 4

CONMEBOL 4

OFC 1

UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)

World Cup roll of honour

2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)

2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)