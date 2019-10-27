Futsal World Cup main round report
Sunday 27 October 2019
The 16 elite round contenders have been decided with the successful sides also earning byes in EURO qualifying.
The 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup main round decided 16 places in the elite round on the road to Lithuania – as well as earning those nations byes in UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying.
- Results
- Top two in each group progress to elite round early in 2020
- Those 16 teams also receive byes to new UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage, played home and away
- Through: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- Elite round and play-off draw streamed live at 14:15 CET on 7 November
The groups
Group 1
Through: Spain, Finland*
Eliminated: Georgia*, Poland (hosts)
Group 2
Through: Slovenia, Ukraine
Eliminated: Kosovo*, North Macedonia* (hosts)
Group 3
Through: Azerbaijan (hosts), Slovakia
Eliminated: Montenegro*, Moldova*
Group 4
Through: Italy (hosts), Belarus*
Eliminated: Hungary, England*
Group 5
Through: Kazakhstan, Romania (hosts)
Eliminated: Netherlands*, Albania*
Group 6
Through: Serbia, France (hosts)
Eliminated: Belgium*, Switzerland*
Group 7
Through: Russia, Croatia (hosts)
Eliminated: Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Sweden*
Group 8
Through: Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic
Eliminated: Latvia*, Germany*
*Came through preliminary round
- Spain have qualified for all eight previous World Cups and won in 2000 and 2004.
- Russia lost the 2016 final to Argentina.
- Portugal are the reigning European champions.
- The Netherlands will host UEFA Futsal EURO 2022.
- North Macedonia replaced Ukraine as Group 2 hosts.
- Germany and Kosovo came through the preliminary round on their World Cup debuts.
Elite round and play-offs
- The four elite round group winners will qualify for the finals and the four runners-up will go into the play-offs.
- In the play-offs, the four sides will be drawn into two ties, played on a home-and-away basis, to decide Europe's last two qualifiers.
Road to Lithuania: calendar
Elite round & play-off draw: 14:15 CET, 7 November 2019
Elite round: 27 January–5 February 2020
Play-offs: 9 & 12 April 2020
Finals draw: tbc, Lithuania
Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)
Qualifying allocation
AFC 5
CAF 3
CONCACAF 4
CONMEBOL 4
OFC 1
UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)
World Cup roll of honour
2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)
2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)