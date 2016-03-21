Futsal World Cup play-off preview

Just over a month on from UEFA Futsal EURO 2016, Europe's finest are back in action in the FIFA Futsal World Cup play-offs with the first legs on Tuesday.

The ties (22 March & 12 April)

Slovenia v Spain

Slovakia v Ukraine

Poland v Kazakhstan

Serbia v Portugal

Belarus v Russia

Netherlands v Azerbaijan

Hungary v Italy*

*2nd leg 13 April

The play-offs will decide Europe's seven representatives in the final tournament in Colombia.

Action returns to Arena Belgrade, which staged the UEFA Futsal EURO finals, as Serbia host Portugal in a rematch of the group game won 3-1 by the home nation, the consolation being an extraordinary Ricardinho goal.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Serbia 3-1 Portugal: Watch Ricardinho's stunner

Spain , hoping to equal Argentina and Brazil in qualifying for all eight World Cups, have reached the final of the last five global tournaments, winning in 2000 and 2004.

, hoping to equal Argentina and Brazil in qualifying for all eight World Cups, have reached the final of the last five global tournaments, winning in 2000 and 2004. Slovenia , Slovakia , Belarus and Azerbaijan are all aiming to qualify for the first time.

, , and are all aiming to qualify for the first time. Kazakhstan , who took bronze in Belgrade, have never qualified as part of UEFA but did get to the 2000 finals while still in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

, who took bronze in Belgrade, have never qualified as part of UEFA but did get to the 2000 finals while still in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Europe's contingent at Brazil 2012 included the now-eliminated Czech Republic as well as Italy , Portugal , Russia , Spain , Serbia and Ukraine .

, , , , and . Slovakia, Poland, Belarus and the Netherlands did not compete in the UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 finals while, of the 12 that did, Croatia and the Czech Republic failed to get past the World Cup main round.

Final tournament, 10 September–1 October 2016, Colombia:

AFC: Australia, Iran, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam

CAF: 3 tbc by 24 April

CONCACAF: 4 tbc by 15 May

CONMEBOL: Colombia (hosts), Brazil (holders), Argentina, Paraguay

OFC: Solomon Islands

UEFA: 7 tbc by 13 April