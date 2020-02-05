Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Spain into Futsal World Cup
Wednesday 5 February 2020
Article summary
The four elite round winners are heading to Lithuania while the play-offs are Croatia v Czech Republic and Serbia v Finland.
Article top media content
Article body
The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round ends on Wednesday with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania being decided.
- All the results
- The four group winners qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October
- Confirmed in finals: Kazakhstan, Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Spain
- The four runners-up go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths
- Confirmed play-offs: Croatia v Czech Republic, Serbia v Finland
How the groups ended
Group A
Qualified: Portugal
Play-offs: Finland
Also in group: Italy, Belarus
Group B
Qualified: Spain
Play-offs: Serbia
Also in group: France, Ukraine
Group C
Qualified: Russia
Play-offs: Croatia
Also in group: Azerbaijan, Slovakia
Group D
Qualified: Kazakhstan
Play-offs: Czech Republic
Also in group: Romania, Slovenia
- Finland (who drew with Italy and European champions Portugal before beating Belarus to reach their first major futsal play-off, and have never reached a major tournament) and Belarus both began in the preliminary round.
- Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the previous eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina.
- Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up. Italy and Ukraine have missed out on the World Cup for the first time since 2000.
Play-off ties (9 & 12 April)
Croatia v Czech Republic
Serbia v Finland
- The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.
Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)
Qualifying allocation
AFC: 5 tbc
CAF: Egypt, Morocco, 1 tbc
CONCACAF: 4 tbc
CONMEBOL: Brazil, 3 tbc
OFC: Solomon Islands
UEFA: Kazakhstan, Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Spain, 2 tbc (winners of play-offs on 9 & 12 April: Croatia v Czech Republic and Serbia v Finland)