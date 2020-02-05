Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Spain into Futsal World Cup

Wednesday 5 February 2020

The four elite round winners are heading to Lithuania while the play-offs are Croatia v Czech Republic and Serbia v Finland.

Douglas Junior's hat-trick for Kazakhstan against the Czech Republic proved decisive
The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round ends on Wednesday with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania being decided.

  • All the results
  • The four group winners qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October
  • Confirmed in finals: Kazakhstan, Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Spain
  • The four runners-up go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths
  • Confirmed play-offs: Croatia v Czech Republic, Serbia v Finland

How the groups ended

European champions Portugal topped their group
Group A
Qualified: Portugal
Play-offs: Finland
Also in group: Italy, Belarus

Group B
Qualified: Spain
Play-offs: Serbia
Also in group: France, Ukraine

Spain have now made it to all nine Futsal World Cups
Group C
Qualified: Russia
Play-offs: Croatia
Also in group: Azerbaijan, Slovakia

Group D
Qualified: Kazakhstan
Play-offs: Czech Republic
Also in group: Romania, Slovenia

  • Finland (who drew with Italy and European champions Portugal before beating Belarus to reach their first major futsal play-off, and have never reached a major tournament) and Belarus both began in the preliminary round.
  • Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the previous eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina.
  • Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up. Italy and Ukraine have missed out on the World Cup for the first time since 2000.
Finland made history by reaching the play-offs
Play-off ties (9 & 12 April)

Croatia v Czech Republic
Serbia v Finland

  • The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.

Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena) 

Qualifying allocation

AFC: 5 tbc
CAF: Egypt, Morocco, 1 tbc
CONCACAF: 4 tbc
CONMEBOL: Brazil, 3 tbc
OFC: Solomon Islands
UEFA: Kazakhstan, Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Spain, 2 tbc (winners of play-offs on 9 & 12 April: Croatia v Czech Republic and Serbia v Finland)

