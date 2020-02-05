Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Spain into Futsal World Cup

The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round ends on Wednesday with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania being decided.

All the results

The four group winners qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October

Confirmed in finals: Kazakhstan, Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Spain

The four runners-up go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths

Confirmed play-offs: Croatia v Czech Republic, Serbia v Finland

European champions Portugal topped their group André Sanano/FPF

Group A

Qualified: Portugal

Play-offs: Finland

Also in group: Italy, Belarus

Group B

Qualified: Spain

Play-offs: Serbia

Also in group: France, Ukraine

Spain have now made it to all nine Futsal World Cups FSS

Group C

Qualified: Russia

Play-offs: Croatia

Also in group: Azerbaijan, Slovakia

Group D

Qualified: Kazakhstan

Play-offs: Czech Republic

Also in group: Romania, Slovenia



Finland (who drew with Italy and European champions Portugal before beating Belarus to reach their first major futsal play-off, and have never reached a major tournament) and Belarus both began in the preliminary round.

Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the previous eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina.

Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up. Italy and Ukraine have missed out on the World Cup for the first time since 2000.

Finland made history by reaching the play-offs André Sanano/FPF

Play-off ties (9 & 12 April)



Croatia v Czech Republic

Serbia v Finland

The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.

Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)

Qualifying allocation

AFC: 5 tbc

CAF: Egypt, Morocco, 1 tbc

CONCACAF: 4 tbc

CONMEBOL: Brazil, 3 tbc

OFC: Solomon Islands

UEFA: Kazakhstan, Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Spain, 2 tbc (winners of play-offs on 9 & 12 April: Croatia v Czech Republic and Serbia v Finland)