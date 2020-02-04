Futsal World Cup elite round guide

The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round ends on Wednesday with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania being decided.

Matches

The four group winners will qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October

Confirmed in finals: Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Spain

The four runners-up will go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths

Confirmed in play-offs: Croatia, Finland, Serbia

Group A (complete)

Qualified: Portugal

Play-offs: Finland

Also in group: Italy, Belarus

Group B (complete)

Qualified: Spain

Play-offs: Serbia

Also in group: France, Ukraine

Group C (complete)

Qualified: Russia

Play-offs: Croatia

Also in group: Azerbaijan, Slovakia

Group D (ends Wednesday)

Can still qualify directly: Czech Republic (hosts), Kazakhstan

Can still reach play-offs: Romania, Slovenia



Finland (who drew with Italy and European champions Portugal before beating Belarus to reach their first major futsal play-off) and Belarus both began in the preliminary round.

Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina.

Kazakhstan scored two late goals to beat Slovenia 4-3 and set up a decider with the Czech Republic, who only need a draw (or can afford a two-goal defeat if Romania beat Slovenia). Slovenia will need a two-goal win against Romania and a Kazakhstan loss to reach the play-offs.

Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up. Italy and Ukraine have missed out on the World Cup for the first time since 2000.

Like Finland, Romania, and Slovenia are aiming to qualify for their first World Cup.

Play-off ties (9 & 12 April)



Croatia v Runner-up Group D

Serbia v Finland

The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.

Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)

Qualifying allocation

AFC 5

CAF 3

CONCACAF 4

CONMEBOL 4

OFC 1 (Solomon Islands)

UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)