Futsal World Cup elite round guide
Tuesday 4 February 2020
Qualified so far: Portugal, Russia, Spain. Into play-offs so far: Croatia, Finland, Serbia.
The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round ends on Wednesday with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania being decided.
- Matches
- The four group winners will qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October
- Confirmed in finals: Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Spain
- The four runners-up will go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths
- Confirmed in play-offs: Croatia, Finland, Serbia
Elite round groups
Group A (complete)
Qualified: Portugal
Play-offs: Finland
Also in group: Italy, Belarus
Group B (complete)
Qualified: Spain
Play-offs: Serbia
Also in group: France, Ukraine
Group C (complete)
Qualified: Russia
Play-offs: Croatia
Also in group: Azerbaijan, Slovakia
Group D (ends Wednesday)
Can still qualify directly: Czech Republic (hosts), Kazakhstan
Can still reach play-offs: Romania, Slovenia
- Finland (who drew with Italy and European champions Portugal before beating Belarus to reach their first major futsal play-off) and Belarus both began in the preliminary round.
- Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina.
- Kazakhstan scored two late goals to beat Slovenia 4-3 and set up a decider with the Czech Republic, who only need a draw (or can afford a two-goal defeat if Romania beat Slovenia). Slovenia will need a two-goal win against Romania and a Kazakhstan loss to reach the play-offs.
- Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up. Italy and Ukraine have missed out on the World Cup for the first time since 2000.
- Like Finland, Romania, and Slovenia are aiming to qualify for their first World Cup.
Play-off ties (9 & 12 April)
Croatia v Runner-up Group D
Serbia v Finland
- The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.
Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)
Qualifying allocation
AFC 5
CAF 3
CONCACAF 4
CONMEBOL 4
OFC 1 (Solomon Islands)
UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)