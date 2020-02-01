Futsal World Cup elite round guide

Saturday 1 February 2020

Russia are the first side to top their group and qualify for Lithuania with Croatia into April’s play-offs.

Portugal scored twice in the last two minutes to draw with Finland
Portugal scored twice in the last two minutes to draw with Finland André Sanano/FPF

 

The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round runs until Wednesday with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania to be decided.

  • Matches
  • The four group winners will qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October
  • Confirmed in finals: Lithuania (hosts), Russia
  • The four runners-up will go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths
  • Confirmed in play-offs: Croatia

Elite round groups

Group A (ends Sunday)
Can still win group: Italy, Portugal (hosts), Finland
Eliminated: Belarus

Group B (continues Sunday and Tuesday): Spain, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, France

Group C (complete)
Qualified: Russia
Play-offs: Croatia
Also in group: Azerbaijan, Slovakia

Group D (runs from Sunday to Wednesday): Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Romania, Czech Republic (hosts)

  • Finland (who have drawn with Italy and European champions Portugal to put themselves in with a shot of a debut final tournament) and Belarus both began in the preliminary round.
  • Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina.
  • Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up.
  • Like Finland, France, Romania, and Slovenia are aiming to qualify for their first World Cup.

Play-off draw (9 & 12 April)

Croatia v Runner-up Group D
Runner-up Group B v Runner-up Group A

  • The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.

Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena) 

Qualifying allocation

AFC 5
CAF 3
CONCACAF 4
CONMEBOL 4
OFC 1 (Solomon Islands)
UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 1 February 2020
Top