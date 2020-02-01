Futsal World Cup elite round guide

The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round runs until Wednesday with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania to be decided.

Matches

The four group winners will qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October

Confirmed in finals: Lithuania (hosts), Russia

The four runners-up will go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths

Confirmed in play-offs: Croatia

Group A (ends Sunday)

Can still win group: Italy, Portugal (hosts), Finland

Eliminated: Belarus

Group B (continues Sunday and Tuesday): Spain, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, France

Group C (complete)

Qualified: Russia

Play-offs: Croatia

Also in group: Azerbaijan, Slovakia

Group D (runs from Sunday to Wednesday): Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Romania, Czech Republic (hosts)

Finland (who have drawn with Italy and European champions Portugal to put themselves in with a shot of a debut final tournament) and Belarus both began in the preliminary round.

Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina.

Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up.

Like Finland, France, Romania, and Slovenia are aiming to qualify for their first World Cup.

Play-off draw (9 & 12 April)



Croatia v Runner-up Group D

Runner-up Group B v Runner-up Group A

The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.

Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)

Qualifying allocation

AFC 5

CAF 3

CONCACAF 4

CONMEBOL 4

OFC 1 (Solomon Islands)

UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)