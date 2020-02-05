Futsal World Cup play-offs in April
Croatia face the Czech Republic and Serbia play Finland on 9 and 12 April for Europe's last two finals spots.
- The FIFA Futsal World Cup play-offs on 9 and 12 April will decide Europe's last two finals spots in Lithuania.
- The four contenders were elite round runners-up behind the winners Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia and Spain, who have already joined the hosts in the finals from 12 September to 4 October.
The ties
Croatia v Czech Republic
- Croatia previously reached the World Cup in 2000, beating the Czechs 7-6 in the decisive qualifier in Karlovac. Needing a win, Croatia led 1-0 at half-time but trailed 4-2 with 13 minutes left.
- The Czech Republic are aiming to reach the finals for the fourth time in five editions, missing out in 2016.
- Croatia knocked the Czech Republic out of UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 and 2014 at the group stage; in Split in 2012 with a 5-4 win, in Antwerp in 2014 with a 3-3 draw secured in the 39th minute by their flying goalkeeper, the late Matija Capar.
Serbia v Finland
- Serbia previously reached the World Cup in 2012.
- Finland have never made a major tournament, though coach Mićo Martić played at the World Cup and EURO with Croatia). This is also the first time Finland have been in a play-off; they held Italy and Portugal in the elite round, knocking out the Azzurri.
- Serbia have won all four of their competitive meetings with Finland.
All qualifiers so far
AFC: 5 tbc
CAF: Egypt, Morocco, 1 tbc
CONCACAF: 4 tbc
CONMEBOL: Brazil, 3 tbc
OFC: Solomon Islands
UEFA: Kazakhstan, Lithuania (hosts), Portugal, Russia, Spain, 2 tbc (play-off winners)