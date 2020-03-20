New dates for UEFA futsal competitions
Friday 20 March 2020
In light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and the related travelling restrictions imposed by governments, a number of futsal tournaments and upcoming events have been rearranged.
These dates have been confirmed by the UEFA Executive Committee.
2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup
- The play-offs have been rescheduled between 2 and 11 November 2020
UEFA Futsal EURO 2022
- The qualifying round play-offs will take place between 2 and 11 November
- The group stage and play-offs will be played between 6 December 2020 and 17 November 2021
UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO
- The preliminary round will be played between 4 and 9 May 2021
- The main round will be played between 19 and 24 October 2021
- The finals will be played between 24 to 27 March 2022.
UEFA U-19 Futsal EURO
- The final tournament will take place between 1 and 7 November 2021.