Postponement of UEFA futsal competitions

In light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and the related travelling restrictions imposed by governments, a number of futsal tournaments and upcoming events have been postponed until further notice.

All seven UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round play-off ties have been postponed to a later date comprised tentatively between June and mid-December. The qualifying group stage draw (scheduled for 14 May) is postponed to 7 July.

Both 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup play-off ties have been postponed to a later date, tentatively between June and mid-August.

All UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2021 preliminary round mini-tournaments have been postponed to a later date, comprised tentatively between June and September.

Information regarding the postponement of the 2019/20 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals was published earlier this week.

Further information about the rescheduling of these competitions/matches will be given in due course.