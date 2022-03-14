Futsal World Cup qualifying: Preliminary round starts 5 April
Monday 14 March 2022
The road to the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup begins on 5 April with the week-long preliminary round.
The road to the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup will begin for European contenders on 5 April as the preliminary round kicks off qualifying.
The preliminary round consists of one-venue mini-tournaments for six four-team groups, with the top two in each section progressing to the main round draw on 6 July, alongside the 24 nations entering at that stage. That will be the first of two rounds of groups played home and away in a two-year process to decide Europe's places in the 24-team finals.
Preliminary round groups
Group A (6–9 April): Montenegro, Germany (hosts), San Marino, Gibraltar
Group B (6–9 April): Norway (hosts), Denmark, Cyprus, Malta
Group C (8–11 April): Kosovo, Armenia, Bulgaria (hosts), Scotland
Group D (5–8 April): Turkey, Israel, Lithuania (hosts), Northern Ireland
Group E (9–12 April): Albania, Sweden (hosts), Andorra, Austria
Group F (5–8 April): Moldova (hosts), Greece, Switzerland, Estonia
- The 24 teams with the lowest coefficients of the 48 entrants as of November 2021, including World Cup debutants Austria and 2021 finals hosts Lithuania, enter the preliminary round.
- The top two teams in each group progress to the main round group stage to join the 24 nations entering in that round: Spain, Russia*, Portugal (holders), Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Italy, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Georgia, Belarus, Netherlands, Hungary, France, Belgium, Latvia, North Macedonia.
*Russia suspended until further noticeFull qualifying format and calendar
Road to the finals
Main round draw: 6 July 2022, Nyon
Main round: Home and away groups to be completed by 8 March 2023
Main round play-off draw: 10 March 2023, Nyon
Main round play-offs: 10–19 April 2023
Elite round draw: 5 July 2023, Nyon
Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023
Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon
Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024