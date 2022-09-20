Futsal World Cup qualifying main round groups: fixtures and results

The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying main round has begun.

Holders Portugal are among the teams competing in the 12 groups of three, played home and away. The 12 group winners and four best runners-up progress directly to the elite round, played as home and away groups in late 2023. The remaining eight runners-up enter April's main round play-offs, to decide the last four elite round slots.

Qualifying format: How Europe's contenders are decided

Groups Group 1: Spain, Moldova, Cyprus

Group 2: Georgia, Belgium, Austria

Group 3: Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia

Group 4: Portugal (holders), Belarus, Lithuania

Group 5: Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Montenegro

Group 6: Azerbaijan, Poland, Greece

Group 7: Croatia, Hungary, Israel

Group 8: Finland, Romania, Denmark

Group 9: Serbia, France, Norway

Group 10: Italy, North Macedonia, Sweden

Group 11: Ukraine, Netherlands, Kosovo

Group 12: Slovakia, Latvia, Germany

Fixtures

8 October: Moldova vs Cyprus

11 October: Spain vs Moldova

8 November: Cyprus vs Spain

1 March: Spain vs Cyprus

5 March: Cyprus vs Moldova

8 March: Moldova vs Spain

Group 2: Georgia, Belgium, Austria

Fixtures

5 October: Belgium vs Austria

8 October: Georgia vs Belgium

12 October: Austria vs Georgia

9 November: Georgia vs Austria

4 March: Austria vs Belgium

7 March: Belgium vs Georgia

Group 3: Czech Republic, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fixtures

17 September: Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-4 Armenia

20 September: Czech Repubic 4-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

8 October: Armenia vs Czech Republic

12 October: Czech Republic vs Armenia

3 March: Armenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

8 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czech Republic

Group 4: Portugal, Belarus, Lithuania

Fixtures

6 October: Portugal vs Belarus

11 October: Lithuania vs Portugal

9 November: Portugal vs Lithuania

1 March: Lithuania vs Belarus

4 March: Belarus vs Lithuania

7 March: Belarus vs Portugal



Futsal EURO 2022: All Portugal's goals

Group 5: Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro

Fixtures

20 September: Slovenia 3-1 Montenegro

8 October: Kazakhstan vs Slovenia

12 October: Montenegro vs Kazakhstan

9 November: Kazakhstan vs Montenegro

3 March: Montenegro vs Slovenia

8 March: Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

Group 6: Poland, Azerbaijan, Greece

Fixtures

19 September: Poland 3-0 Greece

7 October: Azerbaijan vs Poland

11 October: Greece vs Azerbaijan

9 November: Greece vs Poland

3 March: Azerbaijan vs Greece

7 March: Poland vs Azerbaijan

Group 7: Hungary, Israel, Croatia

Fixtures

19 September: Hungary 2-2 Israel

7 October: Croatia vs Hungary

12 October: Israel vs Croatia

8 November: Croatia vs Israel

2 March: Israel vs Hungary

7 March: Hungary vs Croatia

Group 8: Finland, Romania, Denmark

Fixtures

6 October: Romania vs Denmark

11 October: Finland vs Romania

8 November: Denmark vs Finland

1 March: Romania vs Finland

5 March: Denmark vs Romania

8 March: Finland vs Denmark

Group 9: Serbia, France, Norway

Fixtures

5 October: Norway vs Serbia

8 October: France vs Norway

12 October: Serbia vs France

9 November: Serbia vs Norway

2 March: Norway vs France

7 March: France vs Serbia

Group 10: Italy, North Macedonia, Sweden

Fixtures

7 October: Sweden vs North Macedonia

12 October: North Macedonia vs Italy

9 November: Italy vs Sweden

1 March: Italy vs North Macedonia

5 March: North Macedonia vs Sweden

8 March: Sweden vs Italy

Group 11: Netherlands, Ukraine, Kosovo

Fixtures

18 September: Netherlands 2-1 Kosovo

7 October: Ukraine vs Kosovo

11 October: Ukraine vs Netherlands

8 November: Kosovo vs Ukraine

3 March: Kosovo vs Netherlands

8 March: Netherlands vs Ukraine

Futsal EURO 2022: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine

Group 12: Slovakia, Latvia, Germany

Fixtures

5 October: Latvia vs Germany

8 October: Slovakia vs Latvia

12 October: Germany vs Slovakia

9 November: Slovakia vs Germany

1 March: Germany vs Latvia

8 March: Latvia vs Slovakia

Contenders

The 23 teams with the highest coefficients of the 47 entrants* as of November 2021 start in the main round group stage: Spain, Portugal (holders), Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Italy, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Georgia, Belarus, Netherlands, Hungary, France, Belgium, Latvia, North Macedonia ( *Russia suspended)

The remaining 13 spots are filled by the top two teams in each of the six preliminary round groups, plus the best third-placed team: Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway**, Sweden. (**Best third-placed team)

Austria, making their World Cup debut, went through a round of futsal qualifying for the first time.

Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs and the first Futsal Finalissima in 2022; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.

As well as Portugal, Spain and Lithuania, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan and Serbia also played at the 2021 World Cup.

Teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine

Futsal Finalissima final highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal (2-4 pens)

Match dates

17–20 September 2022

5–12 October 2022

8–9 November 2022

1–8 March 2023

Road to the finals



Main round play-off draw: 10 March 2023, Nyon

Main round play-offs: 10–19 April 2023

Elite round draw: 5 July 2023

Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023

Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon

Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024