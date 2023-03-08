Futsal World Cup qualifying main round groups: Results, see who went through

The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying main round is over with holders Portugal, Armenia, Croatia, Georgia, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Ukraine having secured places in the elite round as group winners, with Azerbaijan, Finland, Serbia and Slovenia joining them as the four best runners-up.

Teams competed in the 12 groups of three, played home and away. The 12 group winners and four best runners-up progress directly to the elite round, played as home and away groups in late 2023. The remaining eight runners-up enter April's main round play-offs, to decide the last four elite round slots, with Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands and Sweden involved in Friday's draw for those ties.

Qualifying format: How Europe's contenders are decided

Through from groups Through to elite round: Armenia (Group 3 winners), Azerbaijan (Group 6 runners-up), Croatia (Group 7 winners), Finland (Group 8 runners-up), France (Group 9 winners), Georgia (Group 2 winners), Italy (Group 10 winners), Kazakhstan (Group 5 winners), Poland (Group 6 winners), Portugal (Group 4 winners), Romania (Group 8 winners), Serbia (Group 9 runners-up), Slovakia (Group 12 winners), Slovenia (Group 5 runners-up), Spain (Group 1 winners), Ukraine (Group 11 winners) Through to main round play-offs: Belgium (Group 2 runners-up), Czechia (Group 3 runners-up), Germany (Group 12 runners-up), Hungary (Group 7 runners-up), Lithuania (Group 4 runners-up), Moldova (Group 1 runners-up), Netherlands (Group 11 runners-up), Sweden (Group 10 runners-up)

Group 1: Spain (though to elite round), Moldova (through to main round play-offs), Cyprus

Results

8 March: Moldova 0-4 Spain

5 March: Cyprus 0-2 Moldova

1 March: Spain 13-0 Cyprus

8 November: Cyprus 0-11 Spain

11 October: Spain 7-2 Moldova

8 October: Moldova 7-1 Cyprus

Spain won all their games, scoring 35 goals Cyprus Football Association

Group 2: Georgia (through to elite round), Belgium (through to main round play-offs), Austria

Results

7 March: Belgium 4-7 Georgia

4 March: Austria 1-6 Belgium

9 November: Georgia 6-4 Austria

12 October: Austria 2-6 Georgia

8 October: Georgia 4-2 Belgium

5 October: Belgium 11-0 Austria

Group 3: Armenia (though to elite round), Czechia (through to main round play-offs), Bosnia and Herzegovina

Results

8 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-5 Czechia

3 March: Armenia 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

12 October: Czechia 1-4 Armenia

8 October: Armenia 4-2 Czechia

20 September: Czechia 4-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

17 September: Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-4 Armenia

Group 4: Portugal (through to elite round), Lithuania (through to main round play-offs), Belarus

Results

7 March: Belarus 2-4 Portugal

4 March: Belarus 2-2 Lithuania

2 March: Lithuania 2-1 Belarus

9 November: Portugal 2-0 Lithuania

11 October: Lithuania 0-6 Portugal

6 October: Portugal 5-3 Belarus



Portugal's title defence started with four wins Diogo Pinto / FPF

Group 5: Kazakhstan (though to elite round), Slovenia (through to elite round), Montenegro

Results

8 March: Slovenia 3-3 Kazakhstan

3 March: Montenegro 1-4 Slovenia

9 November: Kazakhstan 7-0 Montenegro

12 October: Montenegro 1-5 Kazakhstan

8 October: Kazakhstan 2-0 Slovenia

20 September: Slovenia 3-1 Montenegro



Slovenia drew 3-3 with Kazakhstan to join them in the elite round Futsal.si

Group 6: Poland (through to elite round), Azerbaijan (through to elite round), Greece

Results

7 March: Poland 7-2 Azerbaijan

3 March: Azerbaijan 5-2 Greece

9 November: Greece 1-4 Poland

11 October: Greece 0-7 Azerbaijan

7 October: Azerbaijan 4-3 Poland

19 September: Poland 3-0 Greece



Azerbaijan are one of the four best runners-up Azerbaijan Football Federation

Group 7: Croatia (through to elite round), Hungary (through to main round play-offs), Israel

Results

7 March: Hungary 1-1 Croatia

2 March: Israel 1-6 Hungary

8 November: Croatia 6-1 Israel

12 October: Israel 0-7 Croatia

7 October: Croatia 5-1 Hungary

19 September: Hungary 2-2 Israel



Group 8: Romania (through to elite round), Finland (through to elite round), Denmark

Results

8 March: Finland 4-1 Denmark

5 March: Denmark 3-5 Romania

1 March: Romania 0-0 Finland

8 November: Denmark 0-6 Finland

11 October: Finland 1-2 Romania

6 October: Romania 5-1 Denmark



Romania topped Group 8 Romanian Football Federation

Group 9: France (through to elite round), Serbia (through to elite round), Norway

Results

7 March: France 2-0 Serbia

2 March: Norway 1-3 France

9 November: Serbia 5-1 Norway

12 October: Serbia 0-0 France

8 October: France 9-1 Norway

5 October: Norway 2-4 Serbia



Group 10: Italy (through to elite round), Sweden (through to main round play-offs), North Macedonia

Results

8 March: Sweden 7-7 Italy

5 March: North Macedonia 3-1 Sweden

1 March: Italy 6-3 North Macedonia

9 November: Italy 6-1 Sweden

12 October: North Macedonia 3-3 Italy

7 October: Sweden 5-2 North Macedonia



Sweden celebrate after the 7-7 draw with Italy that booked a main round play-off on head-to-head goal difference ahead of North Macedonia BILDBYRÅN

Group 11: Ukraine (through to elite round), Netherlands (through to main round play-offs), Kosovo

Results

8 March: Netherlands 1-1 Ukraine

3 March: Kosovo 3-3 Netherlands

8 November: Kosovo 2-5 Ukraine

11 October: Ukraine 4-2 Netherlands

7 October: Ukraine 3-1 Kosovo

18 September: Netherlands 2-1 Kosovo



Ukraine beat Kosovo 3-1 in Salaspils, Latvia Oleg Baibakov supplied by Latvian Football Federation

Group 12: Slovakia (through to elite round), Germany (through to main round play-offs), Latvia

Results

8 March: Latvia 0-4 Slovakia

3 March: Germany 3-1 Latvia

9 November: Slovakia 0-0 Germany

12 October: Germany 1-1 Slovakia

8 October: Slovakia 3-0 Latvia

5 October: Latvia 5-1 Germany

Slovakia won Group 12 ahead of Germany Getty Images for DFB

Contenders

The 23 teams with the highest coefficients of the 47 entrants* as of November 2021 started in the main round group stage: Spain, Portugal (holders), Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Italy, Czechia, Ukraine, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Georgia, Belarus, Netherlands, Hungary, France, Belgium, Latvia, North Macedonia (*Russia suspended)

The remaining 13 spots were filled by the top two teams in each of the six preliminary round groups, plus the best third-placed team: Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway**, Sweden. (**Best third-placed team)

Austria, making their World Cup debut, went through a round of futsal qualifying for the first time.

Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs and the first Futsal Finalissima in 2022; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.

As well as Portugal, Spain and Lithuania, Czechia, Kazakhstan and Serbia also played at the 2021 World Cup.

Teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine

Match dates

17–20 September 2022

5–12 October 2022

8–9 November 2022

1–8 March 2023

Road to the finals



Main round play-off draw: 14:00 CET, 10 March 2023, Nyon

Main round play-offs: 10–19 April 2023

Elite round draw: 5 July 2023

Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023

Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon

Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024