Futsal World Cup qualifying main round groups: Results, see who went through

Wednesday, 8 March 2023

In all 16 elite round and eight main round play-off places have been decided.

Italy are among the 16 teams straight through to the elite round
The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying main round is over with holders Portugal, Armenia, Croatia, Georgia, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Ukraine having secured places in the elite round as group winners, with Azerbaijan, Finland, Serbia and Slovenia joining them as the four best runners-up.

Teams competed in the 12 groups of three, played home and away. The 12 group winners and four best runners-up progress directly to the elite round, played as home and away groups in late 2023. The remaining eight runners-up enter April's main round play-offs, to decide the last four elite round slots, with Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands and Sweden involved in Friday's draw for those ties.

Qualifying format: How Europe's contenders are decided

Through from groups

Through to elite round: Armenia (Group 3 winners), Azerbaijan (Group 6 runners-up), Croatia (Group 7 winners), Finland (Group 8 runners-up), France (Group 9 winners), Georgia (Group 2 winners), Italy (Group 10 winners), Kazakhstan (Group 5 winners), Poland (Group 6 winners), Portugal (Group 4 winners), Romania (Group 8 winners), Serbia (Group 9 runners-up), Slovakia (Group 12 winners), Slovenia (Group 5 runners-up), Spain (Group 1 winners), Ukraine (Group 11 winners)

Through to main round play-offs: Belgium (Group 2 runners-up), Czechia (Group 3 runners-up), Germany (Group 12 runners-up), Hungary (Group 7 runners-up), Lithuania (Group 4 runners-up), Moldova (Group 1 runners-up), Netherlands (Group 11 runners-up), Sweden (Group 10 runners-up)

Main round groups

Group 1: Spain (though to elite round), Moldova (through to main round play-offs), Cyprus

Results
8 March: Moldova 0-4 Spain
5 March: Cyprus 0-2 Moldova
1 March: Spain 13-0 Cyprus
8 November: Cyprus 0-11 Spain
11 October: Spain 7-2 Moldova
8 October: Moldova 7-1 Cyprus

Spain won all their games, scoring 35 goals
Group 2: Georgia (through to elite round), Belgium (through to main round play-offs), Austria

Results
7 March: Belgium 4-7 Georgia
4 March: Austria 1-6 Belgium
9 November: Georgia 6-4 Austria
12 October: Austria 2-6 Georgia
8 October: Georgia 4-2 Belgium
5 October: Belgium 11-0 Austria

Group 3: Armenia (though to elite round), Czechia (through to main round play-offs), Bosnia and Herzegovina

Results
8 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-5 Czechia
3 March: Armenia 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
12 October: Czechia 1-4 Armenia
8 October: Armenia 4-2 Czechia
20 September: Czechia 4-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
17 September: Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-4 Armenia

Group 4: Portugal (through to elite round), Lithuania (through to main round play-offs), Belarus

Results
7 March: Belarus 2-4 Portugal
4 March: Belarus 2-2 Lithuania
2 March: Lithuania 2-1 Belarus
9 November: Portugal 2-0 Lithuania
11 October: Lithuania 0-6 Portugal
6 October: Portugal 5-3 Belarus

Portugal's title defence started with four wins
Group 5: Kazakhstan (though to elite round), Slovenia (through to elite round), Montenegro

Results
8 March: Slovenia 3-3 Kazakhstan
3 March: Montenegro 1-4 Slovenia
9 November: Kazakhstan 7-0 Montenegro
12 October: Montenegro 1-5 Kazakhstan
8 October: Kazakhstan 2-0 Slovenia
20 September: Slovenia 3-1 Montenegro

Slovenia drew 3-3 with Kazakhstan to join them in the elite round
Group 6: Poland (through to elite round), Azerbaijan (through to elite round), Greece

Results
7 March: Poland 7-2 Azerbaijan
3 March: Azerbaijan 5-2 Greece
9 November: Greece 1-4 Poland
11 October: Greece 0-7 Azerbaijan
7 October: Azerbaijan 4-3 Poland
19 September: Poland 3-0 Greece

Azerbaijan are one of the four best runners-up
Group 7: Croatia (through to elite round), Hungary (through to main round play-offs), Israel

Results
7 March: Hungary 1-1 Croatia
2 March: Israel 1-6 Hungary
8 November: Croatia 6-1 Israel
12 October: Israel 0-7 Croatia
7 October: Croatia 5-1 Hungary
19 September: Hungary 2-2 Israel

Group 8: Romania (through to elite round), Finland (through to elite round), Denmark

Results
8 March: Finland 4-1 Denmark
5 March: Denmark 3-5 Romania
1 March: Romania 0-0 Finland
8 November: Denmark 0-6 Finland
11 October: Finland 1-2 Romania
6 October: Romania 5-1 Denmark

Romania topped Group 8
Group 9: France (through to elite round), Serbia (through to elite round), Norway

Results
7 March: France 2-0 Serbia
2 March: Norway 1-3 France
9 November: Serbia 5-1 Norway
12 October: Serbia 0-0 France
8 October: France 9-1 Norway
5 October: Norway 2-4 Serbia

Group 10: Italy (through to elite round), Sweden (through to main round play-offs), North Macedonia

Results
8 March: Sweden 7-7 Italy
5 March: North Macedonia 3-1 Sweden
1 March: Italy 6-3 North Macedonia
9 November: Italy 6-1 Sweden
12 October: North Macedonia 3-3 Italy
7 October: Sweden 5-2 North Macedonia

Sweden celebrate after the 7-7 draw with Italy that booked a main round play-off on head-to-head goal difference ahead of North Macedonia
Group 11: Ukraine (through to elite round), Netherlands (through to main round play-offs), Kosovo

Results
8 March: Netherlands 1-1 Ukraine
3 March: Kosovo 3-3 Netherlands
8 November: Kosovo 2-5 Ukraine
11 October: Ukraine 4-2 Netherlands
7 October: Ukraine 3-1 Kosovo
18 September: Netherlands 2-1 Kosovo

Ukraine beat Kosovo 3-1 in Salaspils, Latvia
Group 12: Slovakia (through to elite round), Germany (through to main round play-offs), Latvia

Results
8 March: Latvia 0-4 Slovakia
3 March: Germany 3-1 Latvia
9 November: Slovakia 0-0 Germany
12 October: Germany 1-1 Slovakia
8 October: Slovakia 3-0 Latvia
5 October: Latvia 5-1 Germany

Slovakia won Group 12 ahead of Germany
Contenders

  • The 23 teams with the highest coefficients of the 47 entrants* as of November 2021 started in the main round group stage: Spain, Portugal (holders), Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Italy, Czechia, Ukraine, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Georgia, Belarus, Netherlands, Hungary, France, Belgium, Latvia, North Macedonia (*Russia suspended)
  • The remaining 13 spots were filled by the top two teams in each of the six preliminary round groups, plus the best third-placed team: Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway**, Sweden. (**Best third-placed team)
  • Austria, making their World Cup debut, went through a round of futsal qualifying for the first time.
  • Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs and the first Futsal Finalissima in 2022; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.
  • As well as Portugal, Spain and Lithuania, Czechia, Kazakhstan and Serbia also played at the 2021 World Cup.
  • Teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine
Futsal Finalissima final highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal (2-4 pens)

Match dates

17–20 September 2022
5–12 October 2022
8–9 November 2022
1–8 March 2023

Road to the finals

Main round play-off draw: 14:00 CET, 10 March 2023, Nyon 
Main round play-offs: 10–19 April 2023
Elite round draw: 5 July 2023
Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023
Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon
Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024

