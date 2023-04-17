Futsal World Cup main round play-offs latest

Germany, Czechia and the Netherlands have all opened up decent leads in their FIFA Futsal World Cup main round play-off first legs.

On Friday Germany won 4-2 away to Sweden and Czechia beat Lithuania 5-2 in Brno, a scoreline matched by the Netherlands at home to Moldova on Saturday. Belgium beat Hungary 2-1 in the first play-off opener last Wednesday.

The second legs are between Monday and Wednesday with the last four elite round spots on offer.

The 12 main round group winners and four best runners-up have progressed directly to the elite round, which will be played in home-and-away groups later in the year with five automatic finals places on offer alongside elite round play-off berths for ties next April to decide Europe's last qualifiers.

The remaining main round runners-up are entering these two-legged main round play-offs. The four winners progress to the elite round draw on 8 June.

Already through to elite round Armenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Finland, France, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal (holders), Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

First legs

Wednesday 12 April

Belgium 2-1 Hungary

Friday 14 April

Sweden 2-4 Germany

Czechia 5-2 Lithuania

Saturday 15 April

Netherlands 5-2 Moldova

Second legs

Monday 17 April

Hungary vs Belgium (18:00)

Tuesday 18 April

Lithuania vs Czechia (18:00)

Germany vs Sweden (19:00)

Wednesday 19 April

Moldova vs Netherlands (17:30)

All kick-offs CET

Germany, Lithuania, Moldova and Sweden began in the preliminary round, with the other four teams entering directly into the main round.

Belgium (1989, 1992, 1996), Czechia (2004, 2008, 2012, 2021), Hungary (1989), Lithuania (2021 hosts) and Netherlands (1989 hosts and runners-up, 1992, 1996, 2000) have previously competed at the World Cup finals.

Germany, Moldova and Sweden have never previously reached the final tournament of a World Cup or EURO.

Hungary and Belgium drew 2-2 in the second group stage of the 1989 World Cup. Belgium went through to the semi-finals, but since then Hungary have beaten them in qualifying for Futsal EURO 2012 and 2016.

Full qualifying format and calendar

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 8 June 2023

Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023

Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon

Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024