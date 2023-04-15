Futsal World Cup main round play-offs latest
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Germany, Czechia, Belgium and the Netherlands all lead after the FIFA Futsal World Cup main round play-off first legs.
Germany, Czechia and the Netherlands have all opened up decent leads in their FIFA Futsal World Cup main round play-off first legs.
On Friday Germany won 4-2 away to Sweden and Czechia beat Lithuania 5-2 in Brno, a scoreline matched by the Netherlands at home to Moldova on Saturday. Belgium beat Hungary 2-1 in the first play-off opener on Wednesday.
The main round play-offs run until 19 April with the last four elite round spots on offer.
The 12 main round group winners and four best runners-up have progressed directly to the elite round, which will be played in home-and-away groups later in the year with five automatic finals places on offer alongside elite round play-off berths for ties next April to decide Europe's last qualifiers.
The remaining main round runners-up are entering these two-legged main round play-offs. The four winners progress to the elite round draw on 8 June.
Already through to elite round
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Finland, France, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal (holders), Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
Futsal World Cup main round play-off ties
First legs
Wednesday 12 April
Belgium 2-1 Hungary
Friday 14 April
Sweden 2-4 Germany
Czechia 5-2 Lithuania
Saturday 15 April
Netherlands 5-2 Moldova
Second legs
Monday 17 April
Hungary vs Belgium (18:00)
Tuesday 18 April
Lithuania vs Czechia (18:00)
Germany vs Sweden (19:00)
Wednesday 19 April
Moldova vs Netherlands (17:30)
All kick-offs CET
- Germany, Lithuania, Moldova and Sweden began in the preliminary round, with the other four teams entering directly into the main round.
- Belgium (1989, 1992, 1996), Czechia (2004, 2008, 2012, 2021), Hungary (1989), Lithuania (2021 hosts) and Netherlands (1989 hosts and runners-up, 1992, 1996, 2000) have previously competed at the World Cup finals.
- Germany, Moldova and Sweden have never previously reached the final tournament of a World Cup or EURO.
- Hungary and Belgium drew 2-2 in the second group stage of the 1989 World Cup. Belgium went through to the semi-finals, but since then Hungary have beaten them in qualifying for Futsal EURO 2012 and 2016.
Road to the finals
Elite round draw: 8 June 2023
Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023
Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon
Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024