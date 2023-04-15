UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Futsal World Cup main round play-offs latest

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Germany, Czechia, Belgium and the Netherlands all lead after the FIFA Futsal World Cup main round play-off first legs.

The four Futsal World Cup qualifying main round play-off ties
The four Futsal World Cup qualifying main round play-off ties UEFA

Germany, Czechia and the Netherlands have all opened up decent leads in their FIFA Futsal World Cup main round play-off first legs.

On Friday Germany won 4-2 away to Sweden and Czechia beat Lithuania 5-2 in Brno, a scoreline matched by the Netherlands at home to Moldova on Saturday. Belgium beat Hungary 2-1 in the first play-off opener on Wednesday.

The main round play-offs run until 19 April with the last four elite round spots on offer.

The 12 main round group winners and four best runners-up have progressed directly to the elite round, which will be played in home-and-away groups later in the year with five automatic finals places on offer alongside elite round play-off berths for ties next April to decide Europe's last qualifiers.

The remaining main round runners-up are entering these two-legged main round play-offs. The four winners progress to the elite round draw on 8 June.

Already through to elite round

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Finland, France, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal (holders), Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Futsal World Cup main round play-off ties

First legs

Wednesday 12 April
Belgium 2-1 Hungary

Friday 14 April
Sweden 2-4 Germany
Czechia 5-2 Lithuania

Saturday 15 April
Netherlands 5-2 Moldova

Second legs

Monday 17 April
Hungary vs Belgium (18:00)

Tuesday 18 April
Lithuania vs Czechia (18:00)
Germany vs Sweden (19:00)

Wednesday 19 April
Moldova vs Netherlands (17:30)

All kick-offs CET

  • Germany, Lithuania, Moldova and Sweden began in the preliminary round, with the other four teams entering directly into the main round.
  • Belgium (1989, 1992, 1996), Czechia (2004, 2008, 2012, 2021), Hungary (1989), Lithuania (2021 hosts) and Netherlands (1989 hosts and runners-up, 1992, 1996, 2000) have previously competed at the World Cup finals.
  • Germany, Moldova and Sweden have never previously reached the final tournament of a World Cup or EURO.
  • Hungary and Belgium drew 2-2 in the second group stage of the 1989 World Cup. Belgium went through to the semi-finals, but since then Hungary have beaten them in qualifying for Futsal EURO 2012 and 2016.
Full qualifying format and calendar

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 8 June 2023
Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023
Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon
Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Selected for you

Futsal EURO 2022: format, calendar
Live 02/10/2019

Futsal EURO 2022: format, calendar

A new home-and-away qualifying group stage is among the changes leading to the first 16-team final tournament.
Netherlands selected to host Futsal EURO 2022
Live 24/09/2019

Netherlands selected to host Futsal EURO 2022

Amsterdam and Groningen will stage the expanded 16-team finals from 19 January to 6 February 2022.