Futsal World Cup main round play-offs latest: Belgium through
Monday, April 17, 2023
Article summary
Belgium are into the FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round with three more main round play-off second legs to go.
Article top media content
Article body
Belgium are the first team through from the FIFA Futsal World Cup main round play-offs with the other three second legs to come.
The 12 main round group winners and four best runners-up have progressed directly to the elite round, which will be played in home-and-away groups later in the year with five automatic finals places on offer alongside elite round play-off berths for ties next April to decide Europe's last qualifiers.
The remaining main round runners-up are in these two-legged main round play-offs. The four winners progress to the elite round draw on 8 June.
Belgium saw a three-goal aggregate advantage wiped out in the second leg of their tie in Hungary but then needed to equalise in extra time and survive a ten-metre penalty in the dying seconds to force a shoot-out, which the visitors to Berettyóújfalu won 4-3.
Two more ties are decided on Tuesday with Czechia taking a 5-2 advantage to 2021 finals hosts Lithuania and Germany 4-2 ahead against Sweden before their home leg. On Wednesday, the Netherlands lead 5-2 as they visit Moldova.
Through to elite round so far
Main round play-off winners: Belgium
Main round group winners: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Finland, France, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal (holders), Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
Futsal World Cup main round play-off ties
Second legs
Wednesday 19 April
Moldova vs Netherlands (17:30, first leg 2-5)
Tuesday 18 April
Lithuania vs Czechia (18:00, first leg 2-5)
Germany vs Sweden (19:00, first leg 4-2)
Monday 17 April
Hungary 4-3 Belgium (aet, agg: 5-5, Belgium win 4-3 on pens)
All kick-offs CET
First legs
Saturday 15 April
Netherlands 5-2 Moldova
Friday 14 April
Sweden 2-4 Germany
Czechia 5-2 Lithuania
Wednesday 12 April
Belgium 2-1 Hungary
- Germany, Lithuania, Moldova and Sweden began in the preliminary round, with the other four teams entering directly into the main round.
- Belgium continue their bid to reach a fourth World Cup after taking part in the first three (1989, 1992, 1996). Czechia (2004, 2008, 2012, 2021), Lithuania (2021 hosts) and Netherlands (1989 hosts and runners-up, 1992, 1996, 2000) have also previously competed at the World Cup finals.
- Germany, Moldova and Sweden have never previously reached the final tournament of a World Cup or EURO.
Road to the finals
Elite round draw: 8 June 2023
Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023
Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon
Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024