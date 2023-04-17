Futsal World Cup main round play-offs latest: Belgium through

Belgium are the first team through from the FIFA Futsal World Cup main round play-offs with the other three second legs to come.

The 12 main round group winners and four best runners-up have progressed directly to the elite round, which will be played in home-and-away groups later in the year with five automatic finals places on offer alongside elite round play-off berths for ties next April to decide Europe's last qualifiers.

The remaining main round runners-up are in these two-legged main round play-offs. The four winners progress to the elite round draw on 8 June.

Belgium saw a three-goal aggregate advantage wiped out in the second leg of their tie in Hungary but then needed to equalise in extra time and survive a ten-metre penalty in the dying seconds to force a shoot-out, which the visitors to Berettyóújfalu won 4-3.

Two more ties are decided on Tuesday with Czechia taking a 5-2 advantage to 2021 finals hosts Lithuania and Germany 4-2 ahead against Sweden before their home leg. On Wednesday, the Netherlands lead 5-2 as they visit Moldova.

Through to elite round so far Main round play-off winners: Belgium Main round group winners: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Finland, France, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal (holders), Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Second legs

Wednesday 19 April

Moldova vs Netherlands (17:30, first leg 2-5)

Tuesday 18 April

Lithuania vs Czechia (18:00, first leg 2-5)

Germany vs Sweden (19:00, first leg 4-2)

Monday 17 April

Hungary 4-3 Belgium (aet, agg: 5-5, Belgium win 4-3 on pens)

All kick-offs CET

First legs

Saturday 15 April

Netherlands 5-2 Moldova

Friday 14 April

Sweden 2-4 Germany

Czechia 5-2 Lithuania

Wednesday 12 April

Belgium 2-1 Hungary

Germany, Lithuania, Moldova and Sweden began in the preliminary round, with the other four teams entering directly into the main round.

Belgium continue their bid to reach a fourth World Cup after taking part in the first three (1989, 1992, 1996). Czechia (2004, 2008, 2012, 2021), Lithuania (2021 hosts) and Netherlands (1989 hosts and runners-up, 1992, 1996, 2000) have also previously competed at the World Cup finals.

Germany, Moldova and Sweden have never previously reached the final tournament of a World Cup or EURO.

Full qualifying format and calendar

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 8 June 2023

Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023

Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon

Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024