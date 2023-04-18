Futsal World Cup main round play-offs latest: Belgium, Czechia, Germany through

Belgium, Czechia and Germany are through from the FIFA Futsal World Cup main round play-offs with Moldova facing the Netherlands for the last elite round slot on Wednesday.

The 12 main round group winners and four best runners-up had already progressed directly to the elite round, which will be played in home-and-away groups later in the year with five automatic finals places on offer alongside elite round play-off berths for ties next April to decide Europe's last qualifiers.

The remaining main round runners-up are in these two-legged main round play-offs. The four winners progress to the elite round draw on 8 June.

On Monday, Belgium saw a three-goal aggregate advantage wiped out in the second leg of their tie in Hungary but then needed to equalise in extra time and survive a ten-metre penalty in the dying seconds to force a shoot-out, which the visitors to Berettyóújfalu won 4-3.

In Tuesday's second legs, Czechia secured a second win against 2021 finals hosts Lithuania and Germany repeated their 4-2 away victory against Sweden in their home return. On Wednesday, the Netherlands lead 5-2 as they visit Moldova.

Through to elite round so far Main round play-off winners: Belgium, Czechia, Germany Main round group winners: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Finland, France, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal (holders), Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Second legs

Wednesday 19 April

Moldova vs Netherlands (17:30 CET, first leg 2-5)

Tuesday 18 April

Lithuania 1-2 Czechia (agg: 3-7)

Germany 4-2 Sweden (agg: 8-4)

Monday 17 April

Hungary 4-3 Belgium (aet, agg: 5-5, Belgium win 4-3 on pens)

Czechia knocked out 2021 World Cup hosts Lithuania Michal Pavlík / Svazu futsalu ČR

First legs

Saturday 15 April

Netherlands 5-2 Moldova

Friday 14 April

Sweden 2-4 Germany

Czechia 5-2 Lithuania

Wednesday 12 April

Belgium 2-1 Hungary

Germany, Lithuania, Moldova and Sweden began in the preliminary round, with the other four teams entering directly into the main round.

Belgium continue their bid to reach a fourth World Cup after taking part in the first three (1989, 1992, 1996) and Czechia can still reach their fifth in sixth editions after 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2021. The Netherlands (1989 hosts and runners-up, 1992, 1996, 2000) have also previously competed at the World Cup finals.

Germany and Moldova have never previously reached the final tournament of a World Cup or EURO.

Full qualifying format and calendar

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 8 June 2023

Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023

Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon

Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024